Netanyahu lands in Washington, IDF eliminates terrorists hiding behind fridge in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise from a building following an Israeli strike on what the Israeli military says are Hezbollah targets in a location given as Lebanon, amid the ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in this screengrab, November 24, 2023.. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

The IDF recently announced the neutralization of terrorist Tahsin Al-Andis, a key funder of Gaza-based terrorist groups, and the killing of Syrian businessman Baraa Katerji, linked to Hezbollah and ISIS.

The IDF spokesperson announced on Saturday that two days prior, the terrorist Tahsin Al-Andis, who had transferred funds to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, including the military wing of Hamas, was neutralized. Additionally, on Friday, a building used by the company "Al-Khara," where Al-Andis worked, was surrounded by IDF forces.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Al-Khara has been a central infrastructure for storing and transferring funds for terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and for executing terrorist operations.