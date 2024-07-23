Netanyahu lands in Washington, IDF eliminates terrorists hiding behind fridge in Gaza
Two hostages confirmed dead • IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
IDF activities threaten Hamas and Hezbollah terror funding
The IDF's recent actions disrupted terrorist financing by eliminating Tahsin Al-Andis in Gaza and Baraa Katerji in Syria.
The IDF recently announced the neutralization of terrorist Tahsin Al-Andis, a key funder of Gaza-based terrorist groups, and the killing of Syrian businessman Baraa Katerji, linked to Hezbollah and ISIS.
The IDF spokesperson announced on Saturday that two days prior, the terrorist Tahsin Al-Andis, who had transferred funds to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, including the military wing of Hamas, was neutralized. Additionally, on Friday, a building used by the company "Al-Khara," where Al-Andis worked, was surrounded by IDF forces.
IDF Maglan raid unit eliminates multiple terrorists hiding behind fridge in residential building
Maglan unit operates in the Gaza Strip to eliminate terrorists. During one operation, they find a terrorist hideout underneath a residential building, where they eliminate multiple terrorists.
In a recent operation in the Gaza Strip, the Maglan raid unit, led by Captain G., eliminated several terrorists who were hiding behind a fridge underneath a residential building in Khan Yunis, the IDF reported on Monday.
'Psychological operation': Turkey condemns FM Katz social media post depicting toddler Erdogan
FM Katz accused Erdogan of turning "Turkey into a state that supports terrorism [that] subjects Turkey to the Iranian axis of evil in the name of extreme ideology and blatant anti-Semitism.”
Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement on Sunday condemning a social media post made by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in which Katz presented Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as a toddler on the lap of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Prime Minister Netanyahu lands in US, to meet President Joe Biden on Thursday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane landed on Monday night at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, DC, in the United States.
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, a US official said on Tuesday morning.
President Biden has been battling COVID-19 since last Wednesday but is returning to Washington on Tuesday from his beach house in Delaware.
Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday.
Siren blaring on Monday night in northern Israel confirmed as false alarm
The siren which blared on Monday night in northern Israel were confirmed to be false alarms, Maariv reported.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says