'Conditions are ripening': PM Netanyahu tells hostage families deal may be nearing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told families of hostages held in Gaza that a deal that would secure their loved ones' release could be nearing, his office said on Tuesday.

"The conditions are undoubtedly ripening. This is a good sign," Netanyahu told the families on Monday in Washington, where he was expected to meet US President Joe Biden later this week after making an address to Congress.

Efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, outlined by Biden in May and mediated by Egypt and Qatar, have gained momentum over the past month. On Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said negotiators were "driving toward the goal line."

Ruby Chen, father of dual US-Israeli citizen Itay Chen, a soldier whose body is being held in Gaza, was one of the family members who met with Netanyahu.

"He did say that conditions were ripening, but I'm taking that with a pinch of salt," Chen told Israeli Army Radio. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarks on his upcoming US visit at Ben-Gurion Airport. July 22, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Pressuring Netanyahu

Chen said he hoped Biden, who withdrew his bid for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in the November vote, would apply more pressure on Netanyahu to secure the deal.

Islamist terror group Hamas burst into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. Hamas and other terrorists are still holding 120 hostages, around a third of whom have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.