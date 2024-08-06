PA's Abbas claims Israel seeks to extend Gaza war, Israel prepares for an attack from Iran
US soldiers wounded in Iraq | International leaders meet to discuss escalation in Middle East
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemns the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a move to extend the Gaza conflict and hinder peace negotiations.
The killing of terror group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the conflict in Gaza. It will complicate talks on resolving the crisis, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.
"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," RIA cited Abbas as saying.
"It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza."Go to the full article >>
Iran asks Russia for advanced defense systems - report
Tehran has begun requesting Russia to use its advanced air defense systems, the New York Times reported on Monday.
Sources also noted that Moscow started supplying Iran with advanced radar and air defense equipment.
Families fear escalation in North will distract from hostage crisis
As focus shifts from the hostages to a confrontation with Iran, one counterterrorism expert tells The Media Line that a hostage deal could help build the international coalition Israel needs.
The conflict on Israel’s northern border has significantly escalated in the past weeks. Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’ military wing, Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political bureau, and Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, were all taken out in targeted killings. These actions, especially the assassination of Haniyeh on Iranian soil, have intensified regional tensions and resulted in severe threats from Iran. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei ordered direct retaliation against Israel, significantly increasing the potential for broader conflict in the region.
As tensions rise in the north, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue. A total of 116 hostages are still held in Gaza, not all of them alive. Families of the hostages are vigorously campaigning for the government to secure their release.
Both the Israeli military and Defense Ministry have declined to comment on the current situation in the north. The Israeli military has stated that it is prepared to operate under various scenarios.
Agricultural productivity down, food waste up since outbreak of Israel-Hamas War - report
The combined effects of less access to agricultural land and fewer foreign and Palestinian workers have pushed Israeli agriculture to the brink.
Nearly 150,000 tons of Israeli produce, valued at 670 million shekels ($185 million), was lost or wasted during the first six months of the war with Gaza, a new report from Israel’s leading food rescue organization found.
According to the report, which was published by the food rescue organization Leket and BDO Consulting in cooperation with the Environmental Protection and Health ministries, agricultural food waste in Israel has more than doubled since the onset of the war.
More than nine months since October 7, agricultural productivity is still at only 70% of what it was this time last year. This decrease in productivity is due to reduced access to agricultural areas and a reduced workforce.
Following the October 7 attacks, Israel restricted access to many agricultural areas. About 30% of Israel's agricultural land is located near the Gaza border or the border with Lebanon.
Majority of Israelis support expanding the war to Lebanon - What else do they think? - Poll
The Center for Jewish Impact collected data, under The Israeli Society Barometer project, on Israeli public opinion on the Hamas war, antisemitism and immigration
The Center for Jewish Impact in partnership with the Geocartography Knowledge Group unveiled The Israeli Society Barometer project on Saturday, highlighting the changes in Israeli and Jewish public opinion on topic issues over time.
Through amplifying Israeli society’s perspectives, the Center hopes to provide insights to better inform embassies, international organizations, and partners of the Center.
The project began collecting data in June, surveying 500 adult Israeli respondents from across Israeli society.
Iran, Russia vow to strengthen ties amid an escalating regional conflict - report
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirms commitment to expanding ties with Russia as Moscow calls for calm following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told top Kremlin official on Monday that Tehran was determined to expand relations with its "strategic partner Russia," Iranian state media reported.
Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's security council, met Iran's president and top security officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the killing of a Hamas leader.
"Russia is among the countries that have stood by the Iranian nation during difficult times," Pezeshkian told Shoigu in a meeting, Iranian state media reported.
IDF operates in central Gaza Strip - Palestinian report
Israel Air Force jets attacked Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to reports from Palestinian media early on Tuesday morning.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden meet to discuss Middle East situation
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are currently in the Situation Room receiving updates on the situation in the Middle East, Israeli media reported on Tuesday overnight.
US urges all Middle East parties to refrain from escalation
The United States called on all Middle Eastern parties to refrain from taking steps that would escalate the situation, as it pushed to prevent an Iranian attack against Israel.
“We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message, all parties must refrain from escalation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday afternoon.
“All parties must take steps to ease tensions. Escalation is not in anyone's interest.
“It will only lead to more conflict, more violence, more insecurity,” he stated.
G7 FMs, EU voice strong concern over Middle East escalation, calling for restraint
The G7 foreign ministers and the High Representative of the EU issued a statement on Monday expressing serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that the current situation could lead to a larger regional conflict. Their statement highlights the urgent need for de-escalation and diplomatic efforts to address the growing crisis.
"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the EU, express our deep concern at the heightened level of tension in the Middle East, which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region."
"We urge all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions, and to engage constructively toward de-escalation. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says