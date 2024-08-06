PA's Abbas claims Israel seeks to extend Gaza war, Israel prepares for an attack from Iran

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures, as he attends a swearing-in ceremony for the newly formed cabinet, in Ramallah, in the West Bank, March 31, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)

The killing of terror group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the conflict in Gaza. It will complicate talks on resolving the crisis, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," RIA cited Abbas as saying.

"It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza."