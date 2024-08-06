Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

PA's Abbas claims Israel seeks to extend Gaza war, Israel prepares for an attack from Iran

US soldiers wounded in Iraq | International leaders meet to discuss escalation in Middle East

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
PA HEAD Mahmoud Abbas attends the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, last month. To rely on Abbas’s corrupt, impotent, poisonous, and terror-glorifying Palestinian Authority as a ruling alternative to Hamas would be insane, the writer argues. (photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)
PA HEAD Mahmoud Abbas attends the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, last month. To rely on Abbas’s corrupt, impotent, poisonous, and terror-glorifying Palestinian Authority as a ruling alternative to Hamas would be insane, the writer argues.
(photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)

Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemns the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a move to extend the Gaza conflict and hinder peace negotiations.

By REUTERS
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures, as he attends a swearing-in ceremony for the newly formed cabinet, in Ramallah, in the West Bank, March 31, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures, as he attends a swearing-in ceremony for the newly formed cabinet, in Ramallah, in the West Bank, March 31, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)

The killing of terror group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was intended to prolong the conflict in Gaza. It will complicate talks on resolving the crisis, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that the purpose of Mr. Haniyeh's assassination is to prolong the war and expand its scope," RIA cited Abbas as saying.

"It will have a negative impact on the ongoing negotiations to end the aggression and withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza."

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Iran asks Russia for advanced defense systems - report

By MAARIV
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

Tehran has begun requesting Russia to use its advanced air defense systems, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Sources also noted that Moscow started supplying Iran with advanced radar and air defense equipment.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Families fear escalation in North will distract from hostage crisis

As focus shifts from the hostages to a confrontation with Iran, one counterterrorism expert tells The Media Line that a hostage deal could help build the international coalition Israel needs.

By VERONICA NEIFAKH/THE MEDIA LINE
An Israeli firefighter works to put out a fire in Kiryat Shmona, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel July 29, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
An Israeli firefighter works to put out a fire in Kiryat Shmona, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel July 29, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The conflict on Israel’s northern border has significantly escalated in the past weeks. Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’ military wing, Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political bureau, and Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, were all taken out in targeted killings. These actions, especially the assassination of Haniyeh on Iranian soil, have intensified regional tensions and resulted in severe threats from Iran. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei ordered direct retaliation against Israel, significantly increasing the potential for broader conflict in the region.

As tensions rise in the north, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue. A total of 116 hostages are still held in Gaza, not all of them alive. Families of the hostages are vigorously campaigning for the government to secure their release.

Both the Israeli military and Defense Ministry have declined to comment on the current situation in the north. The Israeli military has stated that it is prepared to operate under various scenarios.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Agricultural productivity down, food waste up since outbreak of Israel-Hamas War - report

The combined effects of less access to agricultural land and fewer foreign and Palestinian workers have pushed Israeli agriculture to the brink.

By NATHAN KLABIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Agriculture (photo credit: PR, Yerek hasade)
Agriculture
(photo credit: PR, Yerek hasade)

Nearly 150,000 tons of Israeli produce, valued at 670 million shekels ($185 million), was lost or wasted during the first six months of the war with Gaza, a new report from Israel’s leading food rescue organization found.

According to the report, which was published by the food rescue organization Leket and BDO Consulting in cooperation with the Environmental Protection and Health ministries, agricultural food waste in Israel has more than doubled since the onset of the war.

More than nine months since October 7, agricultural productivity is still at only 70% of what it was this time last year. This decrease in productivity is due to reduced access to agricultural areas and a reduced workforce.

Following the October 7 attacks, Israel restricted access to many agricultural areas. About 30% of Israel’s agricultural land is located near the Gaza border or the border with Lebanon.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Majority of Israelis support expanding the war to Lebanon - What else do they think? - Poll

The Center for Jewish Impact collected data, under The Israeli Society Barometer project, on Israeli public opinion on the Hamas war, antisemitism and immigration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Fighting for the North activists protest outside a government meeting, laying in sleeping bags to indicate they have been abandoned on the street. (photo credit: Fighting for the North)
Fighting for the North activists protest outside a government meeting, laying in sleeping bags to indicate they have been abandoned on the street.
(photo credit: Fighting for the North)

The Center for Jewish Impact in partnership with the Geocartography Knowledge Group unveiled The Israeli Society Barometer project on Saturday, highlighting the changes in Israeli and Jewish public opinion on topic issues over time. 

Through amplifying Israeli society’s perspectives, the Center hopes to provide insights to better inform embassies, international organizations, and partners of the Center.

The project began collecting data in June, surveying 500 adult Israeli respondents from across Israeli society.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Iran, Russia vow to strengthen ties amid an escalating regional conflict - report

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirms commitment to expanding ties with Russia as Moscow calls for calm following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

By REUTERS
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Russian Security Council's Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2024 (photo credit: WANA/REUTERS)
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Russian Security Council's Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2024
(photo credit: WANA/REUTERS)

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told top Kremlin official on Monday that Tehran was determined to expand relations with its "strategic partner Russia," Iranian state media reported.

Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's security council, met Iran's president and top security officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the killing of a Hamas leader.

"Russia is among the countries that have stood by the Iranian nation during difficult times," Pezeshkian told Shoigu in a meeting, Iranian state media reported.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF operates in central Gaza Strip - Palestinian report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Israel Air Force jets attacked Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to reports from Palestinian media early on Tuesday morning.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden meet to discuss Middle East situation

By MAARIV
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are currently in the Situation Room receiving updates on the situation in the Middle East, Israeli media reported on Tuesday overnight.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

US urges all Middle East parties to refrain from escalation

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States called on all Middle Eastern parties to refrain from taking steps that would escalate the situation, as it pushed to prevent an Iranian attack against Israel.

“We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message, all parties must refrain from escalation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday afternoon. 

“All parties must take steps to ease tensions. Escalation is not in anyone's interest. 

“It will only lead to more conflict, more violence, more insecurity,” he stated.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

G7 FMs, EU voice strong concern over Middle East escalation, calling for restraint

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The G7 foreign ministers and the High Representative of the EU issued a statement on Monday expressing serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that the current situation could lead to a larger regional conflict. Their statement highlights the urgent need for de-escalation and diplomatic efforts to address the growing crisis.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the EU, express our deep concern at the heightened level of tension in the Middle East, which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region."

"We urge all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions, and to engage constructively toward de-escalation. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 115 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says