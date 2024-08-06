IAF strikes Hamas smuggler Mohammed Mahasneh as forces eliminate 45 Gazan terrorists

Mahasneh reportedly oversaw smuggling operations of military equipment at sea as well as through tunnels and border crossing in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 6, 2024 10:44
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 6, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The Israel Air Force eliminated Hamas terrorist Mohammed Mahasneh, among some 45 other terrorists, in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Tuesday.

Some 45 terrorists killed

Additionally, in central Gaza, IDF troops killed some 20 terrorists via aircraft and close-quarters combat, the military added.

IDF activity in the Gaza Strip August 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF activity in the Gaza Strip August 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the Rafah area, Israeli forces eliminated some 25 terrorists over the past day while the IAF struck terror targets, the IDF reported.

Furthermore, the IAF killed a terrorist who had launched an anti-tank missile at the troop, targeting the structure from which he had been operating. 



