Northern municipalities warn residents to stay near protected areas, avoid non-essential activities

Municipalities and local councils of various northern towns and settlements warned residents to stay near protected areas, reduce non-essential activities, and avoid gatherings in open areas, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Municipalities include Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and the Mateh Asher regional council.

These alerts come amid heightened tensions along the northern border, as Secretary-general of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel on Tuesday.

In a speech, Nasrallah said, "The residents of Haifa must prepare for any scenario. The American defense of Israel is an indication that it is no longer what it used to be in terms of power and prestige."