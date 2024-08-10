US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on weapons as Iran plans to punish Israel for Haniyeh
Iran to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia soon, intel sources say
Officials said that Russian personnel have visited Iran to learn how to operate the Fath-360 defense system, which launches missiles with a maximum range of 120 km (75 miles) and a warhead of 150 kg.
Dozens of Russian military personnel are being trained in Iran to use the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system, two European intelligence sources told Reuters, adding that they expected the imminent delivery of hundreds of the satellite-guided weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
White House slams Smotrich fearing he may threaten hostage negotiations
The Finance Minister claimed the hostage deal was a "dangerous trap" in which the negotiators will impose a "surrender agreement" upon Israel.
National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby addressed reporters on Friday afternoon in a rare counterattack of Finance Minister Smotrich's "extremist, ridiculous" charges against a hostage deal less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu positively responded to the joint statement from the US, Qatar and Egypt imploring negotiations to continue next week.
In a Friday morning post on X, Smotrich accused the mediators of "creating symmetry" between the hostages and the Palestinian prisoners who would be exchanged for their release.
US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on US weapons, military equipment, CNN reports
The funding that Israel receives is so that it can procure systems that are being built now, but won't see them delivered until several years later.
Washington is set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment, releasing the money months after it was appropriated by the US Congress, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The State Department notified lawmakers on Thursday night that the government intended to release the billions of dollars worth of foreign military financing to Israel, CNN reported, adding that the money comes from the $14.1 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel passed in April.Go to the full article >>
UK deeply concerned by Israel canceling accreditation of Norwegian diplomats
UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was deeply concerned by Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of eight Norwegian diplomats dealing with the Palestinian Authority.
Pro-Palestinian vandals deface apartment building of Columbia University administrator
The incident comes two months after vandals defaced the home of the Jewish director of the Brooklyn Museum in a similar manner, painting a red triangle on her door.
Vandals defaced the apartment building of Cas Holloway, Columbia University’s chief operating officer, on Thursday, splattering red paint around the entrance to the building and painting inverted red triangles, a Hamas symbol, on its facade.
The vandals also smashed a glass door, put up threatening posters, and released insects inside the building, according to the New York Post.Go to the full article >>
Iran to honor any Hamas-backed Gaza deal, but still plans to punish Israel
The mission spoke out as the Middle East remains on high alert for retaliatory attack by Iran and its proxy group Hezbollah.
The Islamic Republic promised to honor any Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal accepted by Hamas, but still intends to punish Israel, Iran’s Mission to the UN said in a statement on Friday.
"Our priority is to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza," Iran's Mission to the UN said in a statement, according to multiple media reports.
'You will be buried next week': Israelis receive threatening text messages - report
Police said that "these are false messages, which only have the purpose of inciting panic in the public during wartime."
Text messages were sent to Israelis with their names and addresses with a threatening message: "You will be buried by next week," Ynet reported on Friday.
Police said that "these are false messages, which only have the purpose of inciting panic in the public during wartime."Go to the full article >>
Blinken tells Israel's Gallant that escalations in Middle East serve no one
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone call on Friday that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East was "in no party's interest" while also stressing the need for a Gaza ceasefire.
New poll shows 46% of Israelis fear an internal civil war
With Tisha B'Av approaching, a new survey reveals that nearly half of Israelis worry about a potential civil conflict. The poll also explores which leaders are seen as dividing the public.
Ahead of Tisha B’Av, the day commemorating the destruction of the Jewish temples due to internal strife and division, an N12 "Ulpan Shishi" survey conducted by Meno Geva reveals troubling insights into public perceptions of civil conflict in Israel.
The data, collected on Thursday from a representative sample of 510 individuals aged 18 and over, shows that 46% of respondents are concerned about the possibility of civil war, while 48% are not. 6% were spilt on the issue.Go to the full article >>
Pro-Israel groups skip Ilhan Omar’s race after recent push to oust Progressives
Despite millions in funding aimed at unseating members of the “Squad,” pro-Israel groups are not heavily backing Ilhan Omar’s opponent in this year’s primary.
After millions in funding from pro-Israel donors helped bring about the defeat of two members of the “Squad,” the far-left contingent of Democrats, some activists said the third target was clear.
“Yes, the removal of Ilhan Omar from Congress is possible,” read a Wednesday social media post about the Minnesota Democratic congresswoman from the account StopAntisemitism.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says