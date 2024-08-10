US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on weapons as Iran plans to punish Israel for Haniyeh

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich gestures at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 24, 2024 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby addressed reporters on Friday afternoon in a rare counterattack of Finance Minister Smotrich's "extremist, ridiculous" charges against a hostage deal less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu positively responded to the joint statement from the US, Qatar and Egypt imploring negotiations to continue next week.

In a Friday morning post on X, Smotrich accused the mediators of "creating symmetry" between the hostages and the Palestinian prisoners who would be exchanged for their release.