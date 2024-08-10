‘Traders in our blood’: Gazan pleads to be saved from Hamas ‘before the Jews’

Displaced Gazans have begun begging for allies to save them from Hamas amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terror group ruling the enclave, Saudi media reported on Friday.

"Save us from Hamas before the Jews. I appeal to every living conscience to watch. These are traders in our blood. Every day they trade in our blood,” one Palestinian pled in a video that has gone viral, the Saudi Al Marsd reported.

"Our children and women are in the streets. Oh, conscience of the world, save us from Hamas before the Jews," he continued.

The man had been displaced on Friday from Khan Yunis, Walla reported.

Anti-Hamas dissidents in Gaza

Some Palestinians have spoken out against Hamas as well as the actions the group has taken to maximize the war’s impact on civilian populations. PALESTINIAN FARMER Youssef Abu Rabie works in a field growing seedlings to combat food shortages, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, last month. (credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Hamas has been accused of stealing humanitarian aid destined for civilians and, in July, was recorded beating hungry Gazans attempting to access resources from a warehouse.

Terrorists were recorded beating a restrained and blindfolded civilian with sticks.

Despite polls showing widespread support for the terror group, Arab media outlets like the Qatari state-owned Al Jazeera network have been caught censoring criticism of the group.

In June, Al Jazeera was caught cutting short the statement of a Gazan doctor wounded in Operation Arnon, where four hostages were rescued from captivity. An uncut clip of the doctor, which went unpublished by Al Jazeera, referred to the “rotten [Hamas] leadership” as “scum” and blamed them for the civilian casualties incurred during the operation.

“This rotten leadership will end up blaming us that we... it is true that we are steadfast. However, our leadership is scum. Our leadership got used to this bloodshed. May Allah reckon with them!... Swear to me that this video will reach the Palestinian leadership. This massacre at Nuseirat – we could have prevented it!” the doctor said.

In another recorded incident in November, an Al Jazeera journalist cut short an interview with a patient at a Gazan hospital who criticized Hamas.

"Why are the members of the organization hiding among the citizens?" the Gazan asked before Al Jazeera ended the interview.

Disputed footage from January also suggested that Gazans, ‘Bidna N’eesh’ (‘We want to live’), had attempted to protest against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Baxtiyar Baram, a Kurdish physician who volunteered in northern Gaza, told the Kurdish site Rudaw that Hamas refused Palestinians medical treatment if they were disliked and claimed only 10% of the population supported the terror group.

Ohad Merlin and Seth Frantzman contributed to this report.