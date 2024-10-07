October 7, 2024: Israel and the world mark one year since massacre

Photos of more than a thousand people taken hostages, missing or killed on October 7, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

They are more than numbers, more than headlines – they are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, and friends. Over a year on, these are the names, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, of those still languishing in the hands of Hamas. Each name is a heart still waiting to come home.

Tamir Adar, 38, taken from Nir Oz; Muhammad Al-Atarash, 39, taken from a Gaza border community; Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, taken from the south of Gaza; Hamzah Al-Zayadni, 23, taken from Holit; Yosel Al-Zayadni, 53, taken from Holit; Liri Albag, 19, taken from Nahal Oz; Edan Alexander, 20, taken from a Gaza border community; Matan Angrest, 21, taken from Nahal Oz; Karina Ariev, 20, taken from Nahal Oz; Aviv Atzili, 49, taken from Nir Oz; Sahar Baruch, 24, taken from Be’eri; Uriel Baruch, 35, taken from the Nova music festival; Ohad Ben Ami, 55, taken from Be’eri; Agam Berger, 20, taken from Nahal Oz; Gali Berman, 27, taken from Kfar Aza; Ziv Berman, 27, taken from Kfar Aza; Ariel Bibas, 5, taken from Nir Oz; Kfir Bibas, 1, taken from Nir Oz; Shiri Bibas, 33, taken from Nir Oz; Yarden Bibas, 34, taken from Nir Oz; Elkana Bohbot, 34, taken from the Nova music festival; Rom Braslavski, 20, taken from the Nova music festival; Itay Chen, 19, taken from Nahal Oz; Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, taken from Nir Oz; Eliya Cohen, 27, taken from the Nova music festival; Nimrod Cohen, 20, taken from a Gaza border community; Amiram Cooper, 85, taken from Nir Oz; Ariel Cunio, 27, taken from Nir Oz; David Cunio, 34, taken from Nir Oz; Evyatar David, 23, taken from the Nova music festival; Itzhak Elgarat, 69, taken from Nir Oz; Ronen Engel, 54, taken from Nir Oz; Daniella Gilboa, 20, taken from Nahal Oz; Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 23, taken from the Nova music festival; Meny Godard, 73, taken from Be’eri; Hadar Goldin, 23, taken from the south of Gaza; Romi Gonen, 24, taken from the Nova music festival; Ran Gvili, 24, taken from an unknown location; Gad Haggai, 73, taken from Nir Oz; Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, taken from Nir Oz; Tal Haimi, 41, taken from Nir Yitzhak; Inbar Hayman, 27, taken from the Nova music festival; Maxim Herkin, 36, taken from the Nova music festival; Eitan Horn, 38, taken from Nir Oz; Iair Horn, 46, taken from Nir Oz; Tsachi Idan, 50, taken from Nahal Oz; Guy Illouz, 26, taken from the Nova music festival; Bipin Joshi, 23, taken from Alumim; Ofer Kalderon, 53, taken from Nir Oz; Segev Kalfon, 26, taken from the Nova music festival; Ofra Keidar, 70, taken from Be’eri; Bar Abraham Kupershtein, 23, taken from the Nova music festival; Eitan Levi, 53, taken from route 232; Shay Levinson, 19, taken from a Gaza border community; Naama Levy, 20, taken from Nahal Oz; Or Levy, 34, taken from the Nova music festival; Oded Lifshitz, 84, taken from Nir Oz; Shlomo Mantzur, 86, taken from Kisufim; Eliyahu Margalit, 75, taken from Nir Oz; Avera Mengisto, 38, taken from the north of Gaza; Omri Miran, 47, taken from Nahal Oz; Joshua Loitu Mollel, 21, taken from Nahal Oz; Eitan Abraham Mor, 24, taken from the Nova music festival; Gadi Moshe Mozes, 80, taken from Nir Oz; Omer Neutra, 22, taken from a Gaza border community; Tamir Nimrodi, 19, taken from the Erez crossing; Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 24, taken from Nova Festival; Alon Ohel, 23, taken from Nova Festival; Avinatan Or, 31, taken from the Nova music festival; Dror Or, 48, taken from Be’eri; Daniel Oz, 19, taken from Kisufim; Daniel Peretz, 22, taken from a Gaza border community; Lior Rudaeff, 61, taken from Nir Yitzhak; Yonatan Samerano, 22, taken from the Nova music festival; Eli Sharabi, 52, taken from Be’eri; Yossi Sharabi, 53, taken from Be’eri; Oron Shaul, 20, taken from the south of Gaza; Omer Shem Tov, 21, taken from the Nova music festival; Tal Shoham, 39, taken from Be’eri; Idan Shtivi, 29, taken from the Nova music festival; Keith Samuel Siegel, 65, taken from Kfar Aza; Doron Steinbrecher, 31, taken from Kfar Aza; Itay Svirsky, 38, taken from Be’eri; Alexandre Sasha Troufanov, 28, taken from Nir Oz; Ilan Weiss, 56, taken from Be’eri; Omer Wenkert, 23, taken from the Nova music festival; Yair Yaakov, 59, taken from Nir Oz; Ohad Yahalomi, 50, taken from Nir Oz; Arbel Yehoud, 29, taken from Nir Oz; Arie Zalmanowicz, 85, taken from Nir Oz; Matan Zangauker, 24, taken from Nir Oz.

Let them go home, now!