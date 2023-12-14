Released hostage Sapir Cohen speaks out about experience in Gaza

On Wednesday, a reception was held for city resident Sapir Cohen, who was kidnapped along with her partner Sasha Trupanov while they were staying at Kibbutz Nahal Oz where Sasha's parents live who is still being held captive by Hamas.

The Mayor of Kiryat Ata, Ya'akov Peretz, personally accompanied Sapir Cohen's family from the day of the abduction, shared a blessing.

"The residents of the city prayed for your peace and the peace of all the abductees and captives and we are all happy about your return home. The Hanukkah holiday symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and your return home symbolizes the light, You are at home. We are so happy to see you safe and sound. We pray that the light will bring all the abductees home soon. We also wanted to see the late Ofir Sarfati at home, but unfortunately, we received the hard news that he was murdered and our hearts go out to his family."

The mayor also said: "This morning we heard about the severe loss of our warriors and our hearts go out to the bereaved families and we wish recovery to the wounded. We are witness to the heavy price of life that the terrible war that was imposed on us is exacting from us. We have no choice, this is a war for our independence because we have no other country."

Recalling the last dark moments before captivity

Sapir Cohen recounted the moments of the kidnapping, "10 Hamas terrorists rolled me up from the blanket and led Sasha and me separately. They put me on a motorcycle and on the way residents of Gaza stood with sticks, screamed, and threw cigarettes at me. And I tried to defend myself."

She also said, "During the captivity, there were days when I didn't know if I would be able to survive. I can't expand too much, but the tunnels there are crazy things. Thank God I was saved and I hope the state will return the abductees and the abductees who stayed there."

Eli Cohen, Sapir's father, said: "I would like to thank Mayor Yaakov Peretz and the staff of his office who were in daily contact with us and demanded our peace and asked and offered to take care of everything we need. We went through a difficult time. There was a great miracle here that cannot be defined in words. We tried to suppress the difficult situation and we prayed every day. We learned a lot during this period about free love. We learned what love is and we see it every day. It's exciting. Thank you very much to everyone."

The welcoming ceremony held at the city youth club, which also included the lighting of the seventh Hanukkah candle, was attended by the chief rabbis of the city, Rabbi Avraham Diskin and Rabbi Eliyahu Maimon, the deputy mayor of the city, Adv. In addition, Sapir was awaited by youth movement trainees who welcomed her with singing and Israeli flags and many members of her family.