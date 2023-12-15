Hanukkah: Lighting the menorah from the ashes of October 7

Last week, my reporting journey led me to Be’eri, where amidst the ruins of a family home, a story of profound loss and resilience unfolded. It was here I learned of a menorah, miraculously salvaged from the ashes of this devastated household. This menorah, a symbol of an enduring spirit in the face of destruction, became the poignant centerpiece of a family’s tragic narrative.

This week, I returned to this place of memories and silent echoes. Accompanying me was Yuval Haran, the son of the family, who stood in the solemn stillness of his former home.

The occasion was a deeply personal one for Yuval: to light the menorah that had been retrieved from the rubble, each flame a testament to the family’s journey through darkness and light.

The symbolism of the menorah

As Yuval lit the menorah, each of the eight candles took on a layered significance. Six were in honor of the family members who, after being abducted in a harrowing ordeal, had miraculously returned. These candles shone as beacons of hope and resilience, each flicker a tribute to the strength and perseverance that brought these loved ones back.

The seventh candle, now also aglow, symbolized Tal Shoham, Yuval’s brother-in-law, whose absence remains a gaping void in the family’s heart. Though lit, this candle stood as a beacon of ongoing hope and perseverance, a tangible symbol of the family’s unwavering faith and their yearning for his safe return. ‘A POWERFUL reminder of the resilience and hope that dwell within us all.’ Yuval Haran, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, returned to his home this week and lit a hanukkiah that was retrieved from the rubble. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

The eighth candle, lit alongside the others, carried a somber resonance. It was a tribute to Yuval’s father Avshalom whose life was tragically taken. This candle, flickering in the gentle breeze, served as a silent homage to his memory, a recognition of his enduring presence in the hearts of his family.

In this moment, as all eight candles of the menorah cast their glow, the ritual transcended tradition. It became a poignant reflection of Yuval's journey through grief and hope, a narrative of loss and love, despair and hope. The glow from the candles illuminated not just Yuval's face, marked by the complexities of loss and perseverance, but also the shadows of the once vibrant home.

In the quiet of the ruined home, with the menorah’s flames flickering, a story of human endurance, of light persevering through the deepest darkness, was told. This story of the Haran family, their menorah and the inextinguishable light of the human spirit continues to resonate, a powerful reminder of the resilience and hope that dwell within us all.