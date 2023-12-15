Hamas: 'Our tunnels are immune to surveillance attempts'

Hamas constructed its tunnels to resist attempts to detect them, stated the spokesperson of the terror group, Osama Hamdan, in a press conference held in Beirut in response to reports of possible tunnel detection by the IDF forces, CNN reported on Friday.

"The tunnels were built by skilled and knowledgeable engineers who considered all possible attacks from the occupation, including water pumping. The tunnels are an integral part of the resistance, and all potential consequences and expected attacks have been taken into account," said Hamdan. Israel recently informed the United States that it has initiated a "thorough examination" of the detection of some of Hamas's tunnels in the Mediterranean Sea. Israel assured the American government that they only target tunnels in which they do not believe captives are held.

A Palestinian fighter of the Al-Quds brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), seen inside a military tunnel in Beit Hanun, in the Gaza Strip, on May 18, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

No release of more hostages yet

In addition, Hamdan addressed the issue of possible new negotiations aimed at releasing additional captives held in Gaza. "There will be no negotiations and no release of prisoners until an absolute cessation of hostilities against Gaza," said Hamdan.