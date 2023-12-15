IDF launches first major attack on Rafah, Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza

Israel launched its first major attack on the politically-sensitive Rafah area and Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza, using aircraft and drones, the IDF announced Friday.

Any attack in that area is highly charged because it borders Egypt and has diplomatic implications for Israel's relations both with Cairo and globally.

Militarily, The Jerusalem Post understands that the IDF has, to date, steered more clear of Rafah because of those sensitivities.

A Palestinian reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2023 (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Hamas using Rafah to launch rockets

The Post also understands that most of the recent ongoing rocket fire from Hamas is from Rafah, given that northern Gaza and even Khan Yunis in southern Gaza are now under heavy IDF attack. Without addressing Rafah, Hamas could continue to maintain rocket fire even if its forces in most other areas are being slowly routed.

The IDF attack destroyed Hamas terror infrastructure, lookout posts, and, specifically, its infrastructure for smuggling weapons into Gaza from Egypt.

According to the IDF, the attacks will both reduce Hamas's ability to rearm and resupply as the war continues and will also reduce Hamas's capabilities to hijack humanitarian aid coming into Gaza from Egypt.