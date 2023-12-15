Soldiers from the IDF’s Maglan unit, along with Shin Bet personnel, battled Hamas terrorists in the Khan Yunis neighborhood where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was raised and lived in recent years, the IDF said on Friday.

In one of the engagements, the Shin Bet and IDF troops conducted their efforts on the ruins of one of the houses where Sinwar lived in the past few years, the IDF reported.

The structure had been demolished by an IDF airstrike shortly after the start of the war.

IDF engages Hamas on ruins of Sinwar’s Khan Yunis home (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over the course of the fighting, the Israeli soldiers eliminated numerous Hamas terrorists, the IDF added. Additionally, the IDF and Shin Bet personnel located a long-range artillery barrel as well as a number of shafts, one of which contained weapons.

Further, the Israeli security forces found weapons and intelligence materials during a raid on the home of the head of the northern Khan Yunis Brigade’s rocket array. IDF and Shin Bet forces operate in Khan Yunis neighborhood where Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, lived in recent years. December 15, 2023. (credit: IDF)

Terrorists emerge from tunnel with RPG

During the fighting that took place in the area, the Israeli troops identified a terrorist squad emerging from a nearby tunnel.

One of the terrorists wielded an RPG and took aim at the Israeli personnel. The IDF and Shin Bet quickly eliminated the terrorist, along with the rest of the squad, before the RPG could be fired.