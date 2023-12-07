Israel-Hamas war: IDF drone downs RPG-carrying terrorist in Gaza tunnel

Israeli forces continued operations across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, clashing with Hamas terrorists in raids on the Jabaliya refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Yunis, the IDF said.

In Khan Yunis, a Hamas terrorist was seen escaping the ruin of a tunnel destroyed by an IDF drone while holding a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher in footage shared by the IDF.

IDF fighters from the 71st Battalion directed the drone and struck the terrorists down.

Forces from the IDF's 98th Division, accompanied by Air Force aircraft, struck and downed dozens of terrorists and terror targets in Khan Yunis. A Duvdevan special force last night destroyed a tunnel shaft in the city after encountering a terror cell seen exiting the tunnel. The IDF operates in the Gaza Strip on December 7, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF raids Hamas military post, training complex inside refugee camp

In Jabaliya, the 460th Brigade raided Hamas's Beisan military outpost located inside the refugee camp. Israeli forces located a network of underground tunnels leading in and out of the post, as well as a hidden military training complex and a warehouse used for storing weaponry.

In addition, Israeli Navy forces struck Hamas terror bases using precision-guided munitions and mortar fire.