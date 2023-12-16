Kibbutz sends message of support to Thai victims of October 7

The chairwoman of kibbutz Nir Oz sent an open letter on Friday to the Prime Minister of Thailand and the Thai ambassador to Israel.

The letter was sent in the Thai language, with a certified translation. In the letter, thanks and appreciation are expressed to the dedicated Thai workers who worked in agriculture at kibbutz Nir Oz.

Eleven Thai workers were murdered and five were kidnapped to Gaza when Hamas terrorists attacked the kibbutz on October 7. Two Thai workers were returned safely to their families in Thailand as a result of a hostage deal with Hamas. Another three of them are still in captivity.

A BLOODSTAINED room in Kibbutz Nir Oz after the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas: In the age of mass disinformation, the terrible truths of what occurred on October 7 must be repeatedly shared. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"Terrorism is an enemy of all of us, we will stand against it together"

The Nir Oz community, a quarter of which was murdered or kidnapped in the October 7 massacre, have demanded that all of the hostages be returned home now. The letter expressed their concern that prolonged captivity without adequate medical care for the wounded, sick and elderly endangers their lives. They stressed that the hostages' time is running out and that they will continue to fight until the last hostage is returned.

"The Nir Oz community thanks our fellow citizens of Thailand, who were caught together with us, for not doing injustice to the terrible massacre on 7.10," wrote the chairman of kibbutz Nir Oz.

“The dedicated work of Thai citizens is an important and essential contribution to Israeli agriculture in general and to Nir Oz's field crops industry in particular. We send our condolences to the families of the murdered and wish for the return of the kidnapped. Terrorism is an enemy of all of us, we will stand against it together.”