Yagil Yaakov, 13, who was released after 52 days of Hamas captivity, recorded a reenactment of a propaganda video released by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad early in November.

"I miss my dad like crazy and also all the friends from the kibbutz who remained in Gaza. I want to tell Bibi that I really need my dad at home," Yaakov said.

"I'm waiting for him so we can celebrate my bar mitzvah. As time passes, he and all the friends there are in greater danger. We don't abandon hostages in the field."

Yaakov was abducted alongside his brother, Or, and his father who remains in captivity.

The Yaakov brothers call on Bibi to get their father back from Gaza

Brothers Or Yaakov, 16, and Yagil Yaakov, 12, were sleeping alone at their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas terrorists attacked on the morning of October 7.

The two boys hid in a safe room and called their mother, whispering to her on the phone.

On November 9, Yagil Yaakov was shown in a propaganda video posted by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.