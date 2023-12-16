Netanyahu: IDF will learn from incident that led to death of hostages

Netanyahu said that Israel mourns the deaths of the three hostages accidentally killed Friday by the IDF as they escaped their captors in Gaza: Yotam Haim, 28, Alon Shamriz, 26, and Samer Talalka was 25, Netanyahu said.

“When I was informed about the terrible tragedy - it shocked me,” Netanyahu said. The three men survived for 70 days and “were just a step away from freedom… and that’s when the disaster happened. It broke my heart. It broke the whole nation's heart. Our hearts go out to the families in their time of sorrow,” he said.

Haunted by the incident

“I have been haunted by one thought - 'What would have happened if only something had been different.' I'm sure this thought is shared by all of you. We were so close to hugging them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears at Tel Aviv's Kirya base to meet with the war cabinet. (credit: MAARIV)

"But unfortunately, time cannot be turned back. Anyone who has fought on the battlefield knows that there is only is only a hair’s breath distance between victory and disaster is a hair's breadth,” Netanyahu said.

He promised that the IDF would learn from the incident and apply those lessons to the battlefield in the future.