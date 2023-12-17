Israel should make Gaza look like Auschwitz - council head

Israel should be sending Palestinian Gazans fleeing the fighting to refugee camps in Lebanon, with the entire Gaza Strip being emptied and leveled and turned into a museum like the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, Metula Council head David Azoulai told 103FM.

"After October 7, instead of urging people to go south, we should direct them to the beaches. The Navy can transport them to the shores of Lebanon, where there are already sufficient refugee camps. Then, a security strip should be established from the sea to the Gaza border fence, completely empty, as a reminder of what was once there. It should resemble the Auschwitz concentration camp," he said in an interview with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal.

"Tell everyone in Gaza to go to the beaches. Navy ships should load the terrorists onto the shores of Lebanon. The entire Gaza Strip should be emptied and leveled flat, just like in Auschwitz. Let it become a museum, showcasing the capabilities of the State of Israel and dissuading anyone from living in the Gaza Strip. This is what must be done To give them a visual representation.

October 7 massacre was a "second Holocaust"

"What occurred on October 7 was a second Holocaust. Lebanon already has refugee camps, and that's where they should go," Azoulai said. "We should leave Gaza desolate and destroyed to serve as a museum, demonstrating the madness of the people who lived there."

Later, he clarified his stance about the situation up North: "Hezbollah is observing the situation in the South, and if we don't address it properly, they will see it as a weakness. No matter how strong terrorism may be, we cannot live in fear or uproot people from their homes. We must act decisively."

Azoulai finished the interview by saying, "The displaced residents of the North deserve to know when and how they will return home. We don't want war or casualties. However, I don't believe Hezbollah will surrender peacefully."