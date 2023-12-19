Israel's Mossad denies claims that Hamas is being sent money

The Mossad denies that money is being transferred to Hamas, despite claims made by the former head of the economic warfare division, according to a statement released on the spy agency's behalf by the Prime Minister's Office.

The former official claimed that money was being transferred to Hamas and called for an immediate stop to the ongoing transfers.

In response, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "Contrary to these claims, the Mossad has always worked under the direction of the prime minister to prevent the transfer of terrorist funds to Hamas by any means necessary. Any other assertion is baseless."

Who is claiming that the Mossad isn't stopping Hamas from getting money?

Dr. Udi Levy, former head of the Mossad's department focusing on economic warfare and terrorist financing, expressed his concerns to 103FM.

"I don't see thorough inspections of trucks entering Gaza, nor pressure being exerted on Egypt or Turkey to prevent money from reaching Hamas," he stated.

A general view of the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, as a truck carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians backs up from the other side, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, November 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/HADEER MAHMOUD)

"We must halt the funds currently being sent to Hamas, which amount to approximately $100 million. In my estimation, around 30% of this total has already been delivered."