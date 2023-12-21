IDF special forces take over Gaza tunnel shaft, seen through helmet cam

An IDF special forces combat team of the LOTAR unit conducted operational activities in Gaza for the first time, the IDF stated on Thursday.

The IDF added that the LOTAR team employed its infiltration, sabotage, and sniping capabilities during their activities.

The combat team, operating in the north Gaza city of Beit Hanun, observed a terrorist emerging from a tunnel before firing a burst of shots at the Israeli forces.

Failed ambush of IDF troops

The IDF noted that, suspecting the attack was an attempt to lure them towards explosives planted in the area, the troops threw grenades and eliminated the terrorists without approaching.

The LOTAR soldiers subsequently demolished the tunnel shaft. IDF special forces LOTAR troops operating Gaza. December 21, 2023. (credit: IDF)

Additionally, soldiers of the 188th Brigade engaged a squad of terrorists in close-quarters combat in a subterranean shaft beneath a Shejaia school.

The terrorists reportedly attempted to ambush the IDF troops with explosives. In response, the soldiers eliminated the Hamas fighters with the aid of tank fire and drones.