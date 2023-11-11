Hamas hid weapons, explosives in a kindergarten, IDF troops find

IDF troops managed to find a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in a kindergarten in Gaza's Beit Hanoun, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Saturday night as the ongoing war with Hamas continues.

The discovery was made by the 551st Brigade, a group of reservist commandos and paratroopers who had been carrying out operations against Hamas in the area.

Photos and footage of the weapons were shared by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, as well as footage of the brigade's operations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops belonging to the 551st Brigade are seen operating against Hamas in Gaza. (Video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip

The 551st Brigade has been operating in the area for the past two weeks as part of Operation Swords of Iron, and has been working alongside air, engineering, and armored forces to eliminate Hamas terrorists and find weapons.

As part of their recent actions, the soldiers were able to find and destroy dozens of Hamas tunnel openings and secure locations where Hamas had stashed weapons, maps, and intelligence files.