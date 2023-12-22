Hamas spent over $1 million on concrete, door production in 2022

Hamas spent over $1 million on the production of doors, concrete, and other workshop expenses in 2022, according to a financial document discovered by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Friday.

The document, addressed to Abu-Mohammed, the commander of the al-Qassam Brigades' Khan Yunis Brigade, was written by Abu-Ali Albari from the Operations Department of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

The report was found as the IDF continued its operations in the Khan Yunis area. In recent weeks, the 98th Division has eliminated many terrorists, destroyed dozens of tunnels, and unveiled significant intelligence materials.

Among the terrorists eliminated were the head of Hamas's Khan Yunis drone formation, the commander of the observation company, and Nukhba commanders in the Khan Yunis Brigade.

In the past week, operations in Khan Yunis have expanded, with the Kfir Brigade joining the forces in the area.

IDF soldiers operate in Khan Yunis. December 2023. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israeli forces also found large quantities of weapons inside a home in Khan Yunis, including firearms and explosive devices.

Amid operations in Khan Yunis, troops on the ground directed an Israeli Air Force fighter jet to strike a Hamas engineering operative responsible for planting explosive devices near IDF troops. A terrorist cell that exited a tunnel and fired an RPG at Israeli forces was also hit.

Weapons found in homes, schools

Additionally, in the al-Shati refugee camp along the Gaza coast, Israeli forces carried out raids against a school where Hamas terrorists were operating, locating many weapons, ammunition, and maps.

In Gaza City, Israeli forces discovered firearms, mortars, and explosives in a house next to a kindergarten. In another house, an RPG missile ready to be launched was found on a windowsill, as well as a rocket launcher ready for use and aimed toward the areas near the Gaza border.