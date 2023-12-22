Across central locations in North America, close to 250 billboards will display photos of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, with a chilling slogan. Israel's Government Advertising Agency, LAPAM, has unveiled that this is a campaign they launched this week in the United States, titled "A Punch in the Stomach," centering on the heart-wrenching story of baby Kfir Bibas. The campaign's message, "Are your children coming home for Christmas?" is aimed at highlighting the distressing situation of Kfir Bibas, a red-haired Israeli infant held captive by Hamas for over two months.

Moriya Shalom, the director of LAPAM, underscored the emotional gravity of the campaign in a statement on Friday: "This campaign feels to us all like a punch in the stomach. The plight of Kfir Bibas, screaming in chilling cries, captures a raw emotional truth that resonates universally. It's a story that transcends borders and compels attention."

Billboard in New York's Times Square showing 11-month-old Kfir Bibas as part of a new Israeli gov't campaign to raise awareness of the hostages still held by Hamas (credit: NIR ARIELI)

Israel hopes to make impact with campaign

LAPAM's statement further detailed the strategy behind the campaign: "Employing a programmatic approach, this campaign integrates various media platforms, adapting dynamically to the target audience. This includes a diverse mix of outdoor billboards, television, and digital media, strategically positioned across key locations in the US."

The scope and impact of the campaign are notable, as highlighted in LAPAM's statement: "Our efforts have garnered over a billion exposures for our various initiatives. This, combined with the over 3 billion exposures of the state's digital assets, including those of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, demonstrates the expansive reach of Israel's informational campaigns."

The "A Punch in the Stomach" campaign will feature 241 digital billboards across the US, each representing one of the individuals kidnapped by Hamas. These billboards are located in high-profile areas such as Times Square, the White House vicinity in Washington DC, and prime Los Angeles locations, amplifying the campaign's message.

In her statement, Shalom highlighted the innovative nature of the campaign: "This groundbreaking campaign represents a paradigm shift in Israel's international communication strategy. Using a data-driven, programmatic system, we are launching a comprehensive, 360° campaign that mirrors the precision and targeted impact of modern digital advertising."