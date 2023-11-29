IDF looking into Hamas claim that Bibas mother, children are dead

The IDF said it was looking into a claim by Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades on Wednesday that Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas were killed after Hamas terrorists kidnapped the three on October 7.

"The terrorist organization Hamas continues to act in a cruel and inhuman manner," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. "IDF representatives spoke with the members of the Bibas family, informed them of the claim, and are accompanying them at this time. The IDF is examining the reliability of the information.

"The responsibility for the safety of all the hostages in the Gaza Strip rests fully with the terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas endangers the hostages, including nine children. Hamas is required to immediately return them to Israel," it said.

"The IDF, together with all [relevant organizations], will continue to accompany the Bibas family, as well as all the families of the hostages. The IDF is working with all means, intelligence and operational, in order to return the abductees home."

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups use such announcements for psychological warfare. For example, the Islamic Jihad had claimed last week that Hannah Katzir, an Israeli woman held hostage by the terrorist movement, had been killed in an airstrike, but Katzir was subsequently released alive in the first release of hostages on Friday.

Hamas seizes entire family on October 7 attack

On Tuesday, members of the Bibas's extended family pleaded with the Israeli government and mediators of an Israel-Hamas truce from Egypt and Qatar to help get Kfir, his parents and brother released.

Hamas terrorists seized baby Kfir, four-year-old Ariel and their parents Yarden and Shiri after bursting into southern Israeli towns on October 7, killing around 1,200 people. Kfir is the youngest of the 240 hostages Israel says were captured.

Video of the incident showed a terrified Shiri clutching the children in a blanket as they were bundled into captivity. Another clip showed Yarden with a head injury from hammer blows, Ofri Bibas, Yarden's sister, said.

She told reporters the family was not to be included in the expected release of 10 hostages on Tuesday. Relatives of repatriated hostages have been informed in advance by authorities. Reuters contributed to this report.