Justin Trudeau, in an interview with CBC on December 21, said that Israel’s war against Hamas could threaten international support for a Jewish state.

"The voices from Israel's strongest friends, like Canada, like Australia, especially like the United States ... are becoming increasingly concerned that … the short-term actions being taken by Israel are actually putting at risk the long-term safety and even support for a Jewish state into the future," Trudeau told CBC.

The comments were made after an increased international push to install a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Hamas rejected a ceasefire offer which would have seen increased humanitarian aid into Gaza and a week pause in fighting in exchange for 40 hostages kidnapped during their massacre on October 7.

Trudeau insisted that, despite his comments, Canada’s support for Israel was unchanged. He maintained that Canada supported a two-state solution and that Hamas should not be involved in negotiations pertaining to bringing about a Palestinian state.

"We've changed how we've articulated our position. But the position itself hasn't changed, he said. We've always said that Israel has a right to defend itself in accordance with international law. We have always called for the protection of civilians."

Trudeau did not expand on what “short-term actions” he took issue with, but did say that Israel had to “be careful on the impact on civilians.” Many international bodies have accused Israel of violating international law based on the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry's claims that the war has cost the lives of over 20,000 Palestinian civilians. Israel has repeatedly denied this accusation and the statistics provided by Hamas’s ministry cannot be independently verified.

"It is our position that working towards a sustainable ceasefire requires the conditions of Hamas laying down its arms, releasing all hostages, [ending the use of] human shields and understanding there is no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza," the prime minister continued.

Butting heads over Palestinian statehood

Trudeau further insisted that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a conversation over Netanyahu’s earlier comments that he was “proud that I prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

“I very much shared with him our deep belief that Canada is unflinching — and has been for many years — that a two-state solution is the only way to move forward. That we have to have a free, secure, viable Israel, alongside a free, secure, viable Palestinian state,” Trudeau said.

“That's a point in which I have a very clear disagreement with Prime Minister Netanyahu. But we're going to continue to work for that two-state solution in every conversation we have.”