Roads in northern Israel closed as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify

Roads and towns near the Lebanese-Israeli border were closed to civilian traffic on Monday morning until further notice, due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

The affected cities and towns include Kiryat Shmona, Snir, Dan, Dafna, Maayan Baruch, Kfar Yuval, Sha'ar Yishuv, Kfar Giladi, Hagoshrim, Metula, Beit Hillel, Misgav, Margaliot, Manara, Yiftah, Ramot Naftali, Dishon, Malkia, Avivim, Yir'on, Baram, and Dovev. Several roads in the area were also closed to civilian traffic until further notice, according to the Upper Galilee Regional Council.

The IDF conducted several airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday morning, targeting sites in Aitaroun, Ayta ash Shab, Tallet al-Raheb, Meiss Ej Jabal, according to Lebanese reports.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that the IDF struck several targets belonging to Hezbollah on Sunday night and Monday morning, including military structures, terrorist infrastructure, and operational infrastructure.

On Sunday night, Lebanese media reported airstrikes in Ramyah, Marwahin, and Dhayra.

The IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. December 25, 2023 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, on Monday morning, Hezbollah announced that one of its members had been killed amid the exchanges of fire along the border, bringing the total number of Hezbollah terrorists killed since the beginning of the war to 125.

Hezbollah says attacks will continue until Gaza war ends

On Sunday, Naim Qassem, deputy secretary general of Hezbollah, insisted that Hezbollah would continue its attacks against Israel as long as the war in Gaza continues. Advertisement

"The war in the south is a reflection of the aggression against Gaza, and its continuation is linked to the continuation of the aggression against Gaza, and the escalation of the war in the south is linked to Israel’s performance," said Qassem, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

"If Israel expands its aggression, we will fight back hard...We cannot submit, and no Israeli, American, or international threats will affect us," added the Hezbollah deputy leader. "We have no discussion now with anyone about what the situation might be like after Israel's war on Gaza. Stop the war and then you will get the appropriate answers at the right time."

Qassem insisted that Hezbollah's assault on northern Israel also served to "protect" Lebanon, claiming that Israel is "expansionist" and "wants everything."

Meanwhile, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi demanded during Sunday mass that Lebanon act in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and stay neutral.

"In the context of the extension of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip to southern Lebanon, in contravention of Security Council Resolution 1701, and the occurrence of Lebanese casualties, the demolition of homes, the destruction of orchards and forests, and the displacement of our people there, we reiterate the necessity of Lebanon returning to its positive stand of active neutrality in its message, as a land of convergence and dialogue, as a player with a role in resolving conflicts through peaceful means, and as a defender through diplomatic means of stolen rights in any Arab country, at the forefront of which are the rights of the Palestinian people to return to their land and establish their special state," said Rahi, according to NNA.