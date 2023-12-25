IDF destroys Hamas weapons, concrete factory in Khan Yunis

The IDF destroyed a lathe used by Hamas to produce weapons and a concrete factory used to produce concrete for tunnels in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Monday.

The combat team of the 4th Brigade has operated in recent weeks to clear areas of Khan Yunis and establish an operation hold on the area. The soldiers have carried out precision raids, eliminating dozens of terrorists and destroying about 100 terrorist targets.

The forces also destroyed dozens of Hamas tunnels.

IDF soldiers raid a Hamas weapons lathe in Khan Yunis. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Amid the fighting, the soldiers, along with soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, uncovered a lathe used to produce weapons and a concrete factory used to build tunnels. After raiding the site, engineering forces destroyed the compound.

A stockpile of weapons found by the soldiers was also destroyed.