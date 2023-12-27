Lebanese-Australian, Hezbollah brother killed in Israeli airstrike

An Israeli airstrike on a residence in south Lebanon has killed a Lebanese-Australian man, his wife, and his brother, who was a member of armed group Hezbollah, security and local sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The strike late on Tuesday, part of a flare-up of border area hostilities between Israeli and Hezbollah forces, hit a home in the town of Bint Jbeil, where the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah enjoys widespread support.

The Lebanese-Australian civilian man was identified by one of his relatives as Ibrahim Bazzi. His wife, a Lebanese national, also died. Hezbollah then announced the killing of Ali Bazzi, his brother and one of the Shi'ite Muslim group's fighters.

Asked about the incident, the Israeli military said one of its jets had struck a Hezbollah military site overnight in Lebanon. Australian media quoted a spokesperson for Australia's foreign ministry as saying it was aware of the report and was seeking confirmation.

Hezbollah-Israel exchanging fire daily

The IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon on November 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern border since the eruption of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza in early October.

Hezbollah launched the most rockets and weaponized drones against Israel on Wednesday that it has in a single day since the spate of daily clashes began, security sources said.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday its jets had targeted a number of Hezbollah military sites and other locations. Advertisement

Israeli airstrikes and shelling have killed more than 100 Hezbollah fighters and nearly two dozen civilians, including children, elderly and several journalists.