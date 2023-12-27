Israel-Hamas War: 'Months of fighting ahead', Israel, US discuss day after Gaza war
Israel says it won’t work with UN officials who regurgitate Hamas propaganda • Dozens of Houthi drones intercepted over Red Sea
Fmr. Mossad operative says money funneling to Hamas from investments, aid
Dr. Udi Levy, ex-head of Mossad's Economic Warfare, warned Netanyahu in 2014 of funds to Hamas fueling its terrorist infrastructure.
Hamas could not have developed its capabilities to the extent that it did without the billions of dollars it received from around the world, according to Dr. Udi Levy, former head of the Mossad's Economic Warfare Division and currently a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute of Strategy and Security.
In an interview with The Media Line, Levy explains that his unit alerted the Israeli government in 2014 about Hamas' significant financial support, primarily from Qatar, after more than a decade of monitoring its financial activities.
He notes that the government, led then and now by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adopted a policy of permitting this influx of funds, believing it would temporarily ease the security tensions between Israel and Hamas.
Without substantial funding, particularly from Qatar, Levy says, Hamas could not have constructed extensive tunnel networks, acquired numerous rockets, and, crucially, paid its personnel.
Military defeat insufficient to stop Hamas
Levy warns that military defeat alone is insufficient against groups like Hamas; halting their funding is crucial for victory.
While the war has weakened Hamas' financial system, the group continues to have sources of income. He reveals that substantial funds are still accessible to the group in Turkish banks and that humanitarian aid intended for Gaza is being diverted to the organization.
This is not solely an Israel-Palestinian issue, Levy says, but a global concern. He cautions that if the global community does not halt funding to radical groups, liberal Western nations may soon discover they have inadvertently allowed terrorist ideologies to proliferate within their own borders.
A 3-stage Egyptian initiative to stop the war in Gaza, dead on arrival
The Egyptian proposal is more of a vision than a concrete plan that calls for an incremental and gradual approach to ending the war.
A three-stage Egyptian initiative to stop the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was dead on arrival.
This initiative proposes a phased approach to end the war, starting with a two-week, extendable truce and leading to a Palestinian national dialogue.
Egypt did not formally present the plan, and it was not officially rejected by either side.
However, both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly rejected the Egyptian proposal that would see Hamas give up control of the Gaza Strip in return for a permanent ceasefire with Israel.
A Hamas delegation led by Ismail Haniyeh, the group’s chief, arrived in Cairo last Wednesday to discuss the prisoners and other issues related to the Gaza Strip, including relief aid, reconstruction, and what sources described as “ending the division.”
However, they left without achieving any breakthrough, with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar reportedly rejecting the plan.
Hamas is unwilling to engage in any prisoner exchange until Israel completely halts the war as it considers the presence of Israeli hostages in Gaza as an “important pressure card” on the Israeli government to end the war.
Izzat al-Rishq, a Hamas political bureau member, reiterated his group’s position that “there can be no negotiations without a complete stop to the aggression.”
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his position abundantly clear on Monday, repeating the Israeli assertion that Israeli forces will not stop fighting in the coastal enclave until it has toppled Hamas.
“We are not stopping. Anyone who talks about stopping — no, we’re not stopping. This war is going to go until the end. Until we finish them. No less than that.”
Speaking at a Knesset session on Monday, Netanyahu said Israel was making “every effort” to retrieve hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, saying that doing so requires “military pressure” to succeed.
“We won’t stop fighting,” he said during the special parliamentary session, adding “we need time” even while hostages’ family members attending the session booed and shouted as he spoke.
“We aren’t stopping, and we won’t stop until victory because we have no other land and no other path,” Netanyahu said to boos from the hostages’ families.
Israel not interested in ceasefire
“Israel is not interested [in a ceasefire] because the decision is to continue with the war,” said Professor Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.
Inbar told The Media Line that Egypt’s plan doesn’t address Israel’s main concerns. “It’s not a starting point because it will eventually leave some role for Hamas to play in the future, and that’s unacceptable for the Israeli government,” said Inbar.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Palestinian Authority official in Ramallah told The Media Line that talks about reaching a temporary truce are “hard” and “will require a lot of patience.”
“It’s definitely an ambitious plan, but it’s doable,” said the official.
Egypt proposed a “vision” rather than a concrete plan, which is also backed by Qatari mediators. It comprises three stages that would involve a humanitarian truce in exchange for the release of between 30 to 40 hostages. In return, Israel would release 120 Palestinian prisoners. During this truce, hostilities would cease, Israeli tanks would withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and food, medical aid, fuel, and cooking gas would flow into the enclave.
“I believe that the Egyptian brothers presented what they saw as objective, but the problem is that the Israeli wall, which is made up of stupidity, arrogance, wrong assessments, and a tendency toward murder, kills any initiative,” former Palestinian Minister Nabil Amr told The Media Line.
The proposal also includes a future permanent ceasefire and a leadership overhaul in Gaza, currently under Hamas.
Egypt suggested elections to initiate a Palestinian national dialogue under its sponsorship with the aim of “ending the division,” and forming a government of technocrats that will supervise humanitarian relief issues, the Gaza Strip reconstruction file, and paving the way for Palestinian general and presidential elections.
The deal proposes assurances to Hamas that its members would not face prosecution. However, the Islamist group rejected any concessions other than hostage releases, sources said.
More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza.
“I believe what Egypt has presented deserves to be taken seriously, and that we work on developing it,” said Amr.
Amr claims that the Israeli premier is disinterested in negotiations that could end the war; rather, he only cares about his political interests. Therefore, said Amr, prolonging the war is in Netanyahu’s interest.
The third phase of Egypt's proposal will usher in a complete and comprehensive ceasefire and a significant prisoner exchange.
The final stage entails Israeli withdrawal from Gaza's cities, allowing the displaced to return home, including in the northern part of the Strip.
Netanyahu dispatched his confidant, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, to Washington to discuss Gaza war's next phase.
“He’s Bibi’s man, and he’s in Washington to find out exactly what the mood in Washington is about the continuation of the war,” said Inbar, acknowledging that there exist differences in opinion between the US and Israel regarding the war.
“There are differences between the two allies, of course. First of all, regarding how to fight the war. The US wants Israel to use less firepower. Also, the debate about the day after.”
Continued Inbar: “I think Americans have much leverage and because of our dependence on US weapons, they are likely to use it as a pressure card,” he said.
However, Amr argued that Israel's policy “is not consistent or compatible with the White House's policy, so the problem is Israel.”
"What will affect Israel is internal pressure, the course of the war, and American pressure. The ability of external influence on Israel is almost non-existent, especially in light of the absolute American support, despite the isolation and diplomatic criticism it causes for America," Amr concluded.
Biden calls Qatari Emir as Dermer visits Washington
The US and Israel are also at odds over their visions for Gaza once the war is over, with Israel dismissing Biden administration plans for the Palestinian Authority to rule Gaza.
US President Joe Biden phoned Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and current joint mediation efforts.
They spoke as Israsel’s Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer was in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the Gaza war and the hostages held in the enclave.
Qatar and Egypt are attempting to media a second deal to secure the release of 129 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a pause to the war, which they hope would lead to a permanent ceasefire.
Netanyahu continued to insist on Tuesday that the IDF was determined to continue its military campaign in Gaza until it had destroyed Hamas. IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi said the war could go on for months.
In a video issued after viewing satellite intelligence in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said, “We have soldiers on the ground. Sometimes they are also underground, and we have eyes in the sky.”
“We say to the Hamas terrorists: we see you, and we will get to you. We are continuing the war, deepening the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip and elsewhere.”
“We fight to the end and with the help of the most advanced technology,” Netanyahu said.
US and Israel at odds over fighting, and Gaza on the day after
Despite Netanyahu’s words, the US is looking to Israel to shift its military campaign in Gaza from a high-intensity to a low-intensity one, particularly given the pressure on Biden from the Democratic Party over the high fatality count in Gaza. Hamas has asserted that some 21,000 Palestinians have been killed in war-related violence. Israel has claimed that over 8,000 of those fatalities are combatants.
Dermer was expected to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Blinken also held a call with Dermer earlier this month.
There has been an upsurge in the war this week, particularly in a central area just south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip.
Israel launched fresh air strikes against central Gaza on Tuesday, where the United Nations said it was alarmed by an intensification of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians in one part of the enclave since Christmas Eve.
Dermer arrives in Washington as an Egyptian plan for a three-phased plan to release the hostages held in Gaza and end the war faltered, with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad appearing to reject it outright.
The plan called for the creation of a technocratic government to govern Gaza after the war and for plans to be held for Palestinian elections. Netanyahu has insisted that Hamas must not be allowed to govern Gaza, that the enclave must be demilitarized, and that it would not pose a terror threat to Israel.
The US and Israel are also at odds over their visions for Gaza once the war is over, with Israel dismissing Biden administration plans for the Palestinian Authority to rule Gaza.
The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’ infiltration of southern Israel on October 7, in which it killed 1,200 people and seized 250 hostages. Some 110 hostages have since been released.
Reuters contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
Israel: We won’t work with UN officials who regurgitate Hamas propaganda
UN appoints former Dutch finance minister as new Gaza aid coordinator.
Israel warned the United Nations that it would not work with those of its officials and staff members who support Hamas propaganda against the Jewish state.
“Israel will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist regime’s propaganda machine,” government spokesman Eylon Levy told reporters on Tuesday.
He spoke hours before the UN announced it had appointed former Dutch finance and deputy prime minister Sigrid Kaag to the newly created position of Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza to help monitor and oversee aid to the enclave.
“In this role, she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza,” the UN said in a statement to the media. “She will also establish a United Nations mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through States which are not party to the conflict.”
She enters her position at a time of increased tensions between the UN and Israel.
Levy, in talking to reporters, had harsh words for what he termed the “deeply problematic involvement of the UN in this conflict.”
“We urge our allies to stand up for basic integrity and the global institutions that should serve and not sabotage international security. For too long international officials have been deflecting blame onto Israel to cover up for the fact that they are covering up for Hamas,” he said.
UN employees complicit partners to Hamas
“In failing to condemn Hamas for hijacking aid, and in failing to condemn it for waging war out of hospitals, they have been complicit partners in Hamas’s human shield strategy
“They have let the world down, we are demanding global accountability,” Levy said.
Moving forward, he added, “Visa requests by UN employees will no longer be granted automatically and will instead be considered on a case-by-case basis.”
The UN said in response: “Visas for UN officials to Israel have always been issued on a case-by-case individual basis, just like any other member state. We will continue to work with Israel on this issue.”
Tension between Israel and the UN have only increased since the start of the war on October 7, particularly around the issue of aid delivery to Gaza, made more complicated by the conflict.
Israel initially closed its crossing once the war started, forcing the entry of goods into the enclave through Egypt’s crossing at Rafah, which is not designed to handle such traffic
This month, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories temporarily reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing to help increase the flow of supplies. But this is only part of the challenge.
Israel’s military campaign to oust Hamas from the enclave has caused the collapse of Gaza’s communications, transportation, and distribution systems. The UN has not been able to overcome the logical difficulties created by the situation.
Kaag, who stepped down from those two posts in July, had previously served as the country’s foreign minister.
Her new post was created last week by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2720, which had called to expedite humanitarian aid into Gaza and set out several procedures for that to occur.
Kaag has also held several positions at the UN, including Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Assistant Secretary-General with the UN Development Program, the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA) for Palestinian refugees since 1948.
The UN said that Kaag “brings a wealth of experience in political, humanitarian, and development affairs, as well as in diplomacy.”
Yemen's Houthis carry out attacks on Israeli city of Eilat and cargo ship in Red Sea
Yemen's Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Tuesday the group launched an attack with missiles on a MSC United commercial ship in the Red Sea after it rejected three warning calls.
Sarea also said the group carried out drone attacks on the southern Israeli city of Eilat "and other areas in occupied Palestine."
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza.
Many students fighting in Gaza in dire economic situation – survey
Almost half of the university students from Israel’s periphery (46%) cannot afford to pay tuition for their academic studies, a new survey by Israeli Channel 13 has found.
Almost half of the university students from Israel’s periphery (46%) and students who have been called up to serve as reserve soldiers cannot afford to pay tuition for their academic studies, a new survey by Israeli Channel 13 has found.
After the October 7 massacre, Israel called up more than 350,000 reservists to help fight Hamas in Gaza and protect Israel against Hezbollah in the North. Approximately 35,000 of them are university students.
The survey also found that 35% of the students from Israel’s periphery are experiencing economic difficulties as a result of the war, and that 56% of them are entitled to additional financial assistance beyond what they are owed as reserve soldiers.
Bar-Ilan University is one of Israel’s leading institutions of higher education, serving a diverse population of students from all over the country.
The university has over 20,000 students studying in nine faculties and over 50 departments.
Most Bar-Ilan students work during the year to help offset tuition and pay their rent. However, the school year is now slated to start December 31. The breaks between semesters have been reduced, meaning the academic workload is expected to be more significant, and many will not succeed at doing both.
"Under this complicated condition, we are trying to help them," university president Prof. Arie Zaban said. "We want to provide them the support they need so they do not drop out of university for financial reasons. It would be a real shame for promising students - Israel's future - to kill their dreams and their contribution to the country because of the war."
Bar-Ilan is finding solutions for students with all types of challenges: Reservists and active duty soldiers; families of reservists and soldiers - especially those that have children; new immigrants (olim); students from the South and the North.
"We want them to be able to concentrate on what they are doing now: win the war against Hamas," Zaban said. "We want them to know they can focus on their current mission, and we will take care of their future.
“No one will be left behind,” the president added.
"No one will be left behind," the president added.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities