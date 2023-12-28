The IDF's 55th Paratroopers Reserve Brigade uncovered on Thursday an underground route that was connected to a war room belonging to Nukhba commandos of the Hamas terror organization in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The soldiers in the brigade had "eliminated terrorists and located several tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure that were subsequently destroyed by combat engineering soldiers," the IDF said, and "located a tunnel shaft and a rocket launcher inside a mosque, which was next to a school."

Israeli forces found inside the mosque a staging area that included observation and combat posts that endangered the soldiers.

Tunner, war room used by Hamas for combat practice and weapons transfer

The tunnel and the war room were used by Nukhba operatives as a place of combat and transfer of weapons. Israel forces had since dismantled the tunnel route and the war room.

IDF uncovers a tunnel shaft inside a mosque in Khan Yunis (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF had been focusing on destroying Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure and underground tunnels in the municipality of Bani Suheila.