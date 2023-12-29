The IDF's 14th Reserve Brigade combat team located and destroyed one of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's hiding places in recent weeks, an apartment located in Gaza City, the IDF announced on Friday evening.

An investigation revealed that a tunnel shaft was located on the apartment's basement floor, where Israeli forces discovered a tunnel that was used by the terror organization.

The apartment is part of a long and branching network of tunnels that were constructed by the terror organization, where senior members moved and operated, an IDF spokesperson said.

The shaft below the apartment where Sinwar had stayed was 218 meters long and 20 meters deep in the northern Gaza Strip. Infographic of the tunnel route under the Gaza City apartment where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was staying. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Video documentation of the exploration and discovery of these Hamas tunnels can be found below:

IDF's Yahalom Unit uncovers a tunnel route built under an apartment Sinwar was staying in Gaza City (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF's Yahalom Unit also found in the tunnel an electrical network, ventilation, sewage infrastructure, and restrooms - all of which were destroyed by the IDF.

They were built so that it was possible to stay inside and conduct terror operations there for long periods.