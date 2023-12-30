Rescued Gaza hostage: Hamas kidnapped us in our pajamas

IDF spokesperson released a video on Saturday in which Ori Megidish, a military observer recently rescued from Hamas captivity, shared her harrowing experience.

Megidish recounted the ordeal she faced from the moment of her abduction and urged the release of her fellow captives who remained in confinement. Israelis celebrate the rescue of IDF soldier Pvt. Ori Megidish from Hamas captivity, outside her home in Kiryat Gat, October 30, 2023. (credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/FLASH 90)

Ori Megidish's testimony

Megidish stated, "Exactly two months have passed since I was rescued, and meanwhile, my friends are still being held in Gaza. Hamas abducted us while some of us were wearing pajamas, and they murdered my best friends," said Megidish. She described her role as an observer at the Nahal Oz base, tasked with daily border monitoring for her country's security. Recounting the traumatic event, she said, "Hamas abducted us... They murdered my best friends and many others."

Reflecting on her ordeal in captivity, Megidish added, "I was in captivity for 23 days, which felt like years."

Despite the overwhelming pain, loneliness, and fear she experienced, Megidish maintained hope for her rescue and expressed the same wish for her friends still captive: "I pray for my friends who are still in captivity to have the same hope. We must do everything to bring everyone home."

Private Megidish, an IDF soldier, was rescued during the IDF's operation in Gaza two months ago.

She became the first hostage to be released after she was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7. A subsequent medical examination administered to Megidish has determined that she is healthy. Advertisement

Sam Halpern contributed to this report.