Hostage Ori Megidish posts first social media video: I got my life back

Soldier Ori Megidish, who was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip on October 30, published her first video on social media on Monday. In the video, Megidish is seen at her home, smiling. "I am happy to see all the touching videos of the captives returning home," she said. "I wish for all the families to reunite, and to experience moments like I have." She was the first hostage to be released after the IDF held a tailor-made operation to secure her safe return to Israel.

@israel_hayom "הלב שלי עם אלה שלא פה": התצפיתנית אורי מגידיש שחולצה משבי החמאס במסר לעם ישראל ♬ original sound - Israel Hayom | ישראל היום

'I am glad to have my life back'

"I am glad to have my life back," she added. "I am fine, and I am at home with my family." After the short video, the soldier added "outtakes" from the filming. In one of them, Megidish said, "I came back home a month ago," and her mother adds in the background, "from captivity." In the video, Megidish loses concentration and reprimands her mother with a laugh: "I know I came back from captivity, Mom!"

Megidish, an IDF soldier, was rescued during the IDF's operation in Gaza. She was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorists on October 7 and has just recently been reunited with her family.

A subsequent medical examination administered to Megidish has determined that she is healthy.

The statement after her release noted that the IDF and Israel Security Service (Shin Bet) will continue to make every effort to secure the freedom of the remaining hostages.