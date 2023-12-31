IDF discovers explosives, terror infrastructure in children's playground

Soldiers of the IDF's 14th Reserve Brigade discovered explosive devices in a children's playground connected to a kindergarten on the outskirts of the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. The devices had been prepared ahead of the soldiers' expected arrival and were safely neutralized.

Furthermore, IDF troops identified four Hamas terrorists who were carrying explosive devices advancing toward them. An Israeli Air Force aircraft thwarted the cell. Approximately half an hour later, the troops identified four additional terrorists in the area, who were subsequently targeted in an aerial strike. Simultaneously, a vehicle with terrorists inside was identified approaching IDF troops in southern Gaza City. An aircraft struck the cell, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists.

Additionally, an IAF fighter jet, directed by IDF troops, struck a military compound from which Hamas terrorists had detonated an explosive device at IDF soldiers. During an IDF operation to thwart terror activity in Beit Lahia, the troops identified three Hamas terrorists entering a framed building. The troops then directed an IAF aircraft that struck the terrorists with precision. Hamas infrastructure discovered in Gaza by IDF troops, December 31, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF operations in southern Gaza

IDF troops from the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (Bedouin Battalion) operated in the southern Gaza Strip in order to locate terrorist infrastructure and uncovered two tunnel shafts, which they uncovered in cooperation with armored and engineering forces using tanks and D-9.

IDF troops operating in Khan Yunis identified three terrorists and directed an aircraft strike that killed one of them. Following that, the two remaining terrorists were identified carrying an RPG between buildings, and an IDF tank fired toward them. Advertisement

In addition, three terrorists were identified by IDF troops, who then directed an aircraft that killed all three.

Overnight, in order to assist the ground forces, IAF fighter jets struck dozens of terror targets, including military compounds, terrorist infrastructure, and a tunnel. Israeli Naval forces also assisted ground forces with strikes on terror targets.