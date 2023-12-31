IDF canines Patrick and Toy fought alongside Oketz soldiers during operations in the Gaza Strip, taking down terrorists and giving soldiers information from inside buildings before they entered, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Sunday.

In many cases, the canines are sent into buildings to conduct an initial scan before the soldiers enter, identifying various types of threats and protecting Israeli forces.

The canines also map houses and locate weapons and explosives. IDF canines operate in Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

How IDF canines Patrick, Toy helped kill Hamas terrorists

During a joint raid alongside soldiers from the 460th Brigade in the Jabalya neighborhood, a soldier sent Patrick to scan the targeted location before soldiers entered.

Patrick located a terrorist and apprehended him before he could pose a threat to the soldiers.

In another raid in the Rimal neighborhood, Toy found a corridor connecting the building soldiers were to another building where a terrorist was hiding.

Toy apprehended the terrorist, protecting the soldiers.