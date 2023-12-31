The IDF has put into full swing its process to return a substantial number of reservists to their civilian lives, with two additional full brigades set to return home later this week.

Earlier in December, Division 252 was released from service for the time being, having completed its mission in northern Gaza.

But the release of two additional brigades, the 551st and 14th Brigades, is part of a broader rollout that is expected to add additional brigades to return from duty, possibly on a weekly, if not monthly, basis.

The military expects that it will regularly evaluate what the impact is on the IDF's continued ability to take apart Hamas as an effective fighting force as it decides when and how quickly to release additional brigades.

IDF soldiers of Maglan operate in Khan Yunis, December 31, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Seven brigades still fighting Hamas in Khan Yunis

But even as the IDF draws down on its reservist soldiers, there are still seven brigades fighting Hamas in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, up from an original four.

Essentially, the IDF is keeping maximum forces fighting in southern Gaza, maintaining its forces to deal with central Gaza, but is emptying out many of its northern Gaza forces, keeping only sufficient forces to hold back Hamas from returning in force.

Once there has been a full transition to Stage 3, it is expected to extend to three to nine months of fighting a Hamas insurgency.