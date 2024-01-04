IDF thwarts Hamas anti-tank terror cells throughout Gaza

The IDF thwarted anti-tank Hamas terror cells throughout the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Most of the battles were in the city of Khan Yunis, where three Hamas terrorists attacked IDF soldiers by attempting to plant an explosive device next to them. In response, the three were killed by an IAF aircraft under the direction of IDF personnel. An additional two terrorists were eliminated by Israeli forces after they were found in a nearby building.

Other activity in the Palestinian city that day saw an IAF aircraft striking a launch post used by Hamas to fire an anti-tank missile at IDF troops while also striking the terror cell operating inside the launch post.

A weapons storage facility also owned by Hamas was also struck by an Israeli fighter jet.

Another Hamas military structure was also struck by an IAF fighter jet. This structure was being used by an anti-tank terrorist operative from Hamas' Deir al Balah Battalion. Two other structures were additionally targeted, which saw Hamas terrorists flee the scene, and numerous weapons were uncovered by Israeli forces. A terrorist who arrived at the location to retrieve them was eliminated by an Israeli aircraft.

IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip on January 4, 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF ground activity in the Gaza Strip on January 4, 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Battles in central Gaza

North of Khan Yunis, in the Bureij refugee camp, IDF troops located long-range rocket launchers.

Naval troops of the IDF are operating along the Gazan coastline in order to assist Israeli soldiers operating on the ground. Advertisement

Fighting Hezbollah on the same day

An IDF squad attacked terror infrastructures and an anti-tank squad belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Video documentation of the attack can be seen below:

IDF attacks Hezbollah infrastructure and an anti-tank squad (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Earlier, on Wednesday night, the IDF fired mortars to remove a threat in the village of Rav-a-Taltin in southern Lebanon. A number of launches from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory were also detected the following morning.