Israel-Hamas war: IDF deepens siege of Khan Yunis, Gaza's south

Israeli forces expanded its operations in Khan Yunis and across the Gaza Strip on Sunday ahead of the planned transition to "Stage 3" of the IDF's war on Hamas.

The IDF deepened its siege of the southern Gaza city, a hotbed of terror activity, with Israeli forces expected to continue their assault on Hamas in the city after the transition to "Stage 3," which refers to a point where the “main war” is over, but where the IDF is expected to continue for three to nine months to fight an insurgency.

IDF increased its manpower in the South, with close to two full divisions operating in the area below Wadi Gaza.

IDF looking in Khan Yunis to advance Gaza war goals

Israeli security sources remain hopeful that continued military pressure on Khan Yunis will eventually "bear fruit" in regard to the IDF's war goals in Gaza, set by Israel as the dismantling of Hamas, removal of any threat to Israel from the Gaza Strip, and return of all hostages taken on October 7.

Areas closer to Israeli towns in both the north and south of Gaza, including Shejaia, Beit Hanun, Beit Lahia, and Khirbat Ikhza'a, are undergoing "special treatment" by Israeli forces to ensure no security threat can be posed from the towns following the war, as per reports. Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Earlier on Sunday, soldiers of the IDF's 14th Reserve Brigade discovered explosive devices in a children's playground connected to a kindergarten on the outskirts of the Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza. The devices had been prepared ahead of the soldiers' expected arrival and were safely neutralized.

IDF troops discover explosives in a children's playground in the Shati refugee camp, December 31, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Furthermore, IDF troops identified four Hamas terrorists who were carrying explosive devices advancing toward them. An Israeli Air Force aircraft thwarted the cell.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.