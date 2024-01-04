IDF intel chief leaves out destroying Hamas as goal of war

IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva on Thursday notably left out the idea of completely destroying Hamas as a goal of the war in a speech to the next class of intelligence officer graduates.

Instead of talking about a complete defeat of Hamas as most political officials do, he referenced striking a major blow to Gaza and Iran, restoring Israeli deterrence in the region, and returning the remaining approximately 130 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. It was unclear if Haliva's speech was the signal of IDF officials becoming more public about a scenario where Hamas is not completely defeated - something which many officials have discussed in private for the last four to six weeks - a slip of the tongue with less significance, or a Freudian slip showing what many defense officials are thinking, without realizing the textual change could make waves.

Israel's 'ambiguous language'

Until October 7, for the last 16 years of rounds with Gaza, Israel, and the IDF abandoned the language of "victory" and "decisive wars" for the less ambitious but more attainable language of "restoring deterrence," even without defeating the other side. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, January 2024. (credit: IDF)

Yet, after October 7, Israeli political officials and some defense officials have talked insistently about a decisive and complete victory over Hamas in which the organization is destroyed.

Haliva said, "The high-quality intelligence provided by IDF intelligence saves many soldiers' lives every day, as they risk their lives on the front." Advertisement

He stated that the intelligence also helps "strike a major blow to our enemies, from Gaza to Iran, and on all of the fronts in the face of complex challenges."

Next, he said that IDF intelligence "collection, analysis, and operations have a decisive impact on achieving the goals of the war: returning all of the hostages to their homes, and restoring Israeli deterrence throughout the region."

Huliya continued, "This is not an easy war. It will take time. But we will achieve our mission goals."