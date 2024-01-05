Israeli forces from the air, land, and sea attacked over 100 terror targets, including operational HQs, across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the IDF said in a Friday morning statement.

Israeli forces also destroyed several Hamas military sites and warehouses storing weaponry and other infrastructure used for terror.

In the Bureij camp in central Gaza, the 414th Battalion of the IDF's Combat Intelligence Corps launched a manhunt targeting a terror cell that attempted to attack an Israeli tank.

A drone operated by the Israeli forces followed the terror cell and, following a verified identification of the targets, the forces instructed an Israeli Air Force fighter jet to strike the building where the cell was hiding, killing the terrorists.

The IDF takes out a Hamas terrorist cell following a manhunt in Bureij, Gaza Strip, January 5, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF continues cleaning Khan Yunis of terror operations

The IDF continued its operations against Hamas and other Palestinian terror factions in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis, the 4th Brigade identified and destroyed several launch sites used to fire rockets at Israeli territory.

The Brigade killed many terrorists during multiple encounters during attempts to locate the launch sites, the IDF added.