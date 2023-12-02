The IDF struck over 400 terror targets across the Gaza Strip since the resumption of the war in Gaza, following a seven-day humanitarian truce with terrorist group Hamas.

Some 50 of the 400 targets attacked were targeted as part of an air raid on Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said. Israeli naval forces used precision-guided missiles to strike Hamas terror infrastructure, as well as naval equipment, located near the Khan Yunis harbor.

In the northern Strip, Israeli forces from the 401st Brigade struck down a terror cell and directed aerial fire targeting several terror targets in the Jabaliya area.

The IDF released footage of the strike that can be viewed below.

צה״ל תקף ביממה האחרונה מעל ל-400 מטרות טרור ברחבי הרצועה. במהלך הלילה, תקפו מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר מעל ל-50 מטרות בתקיפה נרחבת במרחב ח'אן יונס>> pic.twitter.com/USFVvHYYhr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 2, 2023

IDF destroys Gaza mosque used by Islamic Jihad as operational HQ

In addition, forces from the 215th Artillery Brigade operated across the northern Strip, directing aerial strikes against a terror cell that planned to ambush the forces.

The Brigade also raided a mosque used by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group as an operational headquarters. Advertisement

The terror-infested mosque was later destroyed by Israeli Air Force fighter jets.