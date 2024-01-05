IDF uncovers terror lab, more tunnels in Gaza's high-rise district

The IDF found tunnel shafts, a chemical lab for weapon production, and anti-tank launch sites in a raid of a central Gaza neighborhood's high-rise district, the Israeli military said Friday.

The military said that an operation led by the 646th Brigade, in cooperation with the Yahalom special engineering unit, targeted many high-rise buildings the IDF said were used by Hamas as launch sites, targeting Israeli tanks and fighter jets.

During the operation, Israeli forces found launches loaded with rockets and several tunnel shafts across the neighborhood.

IDF finds chemical laboratory used for terror in Gaza

The IDF also found a chemical laboratory used by Hamas terrorists for weapon production. The weaponry found and seized included sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers, AK-47 assault rifles, and pistols. Israeli forces seize Hamas weaponry in Gaza's high-rise district, January 5, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Yahalom forces destroyed terrorist observation posts, booby-trapped buildings, and underground tunnel shafts as part of the operation.

The IDF added that "many terrorists" were killed by forces during their raid of the Gaza district, as the IDF continued its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.