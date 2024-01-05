Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits Israeli troops near the Gaza border on January 4, 2024 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Local Palestinians would govern Gaza after the war with the help of an International coalition, which would also provide internal security, according to a plan presented to the war cabinet and the security cabinet on Thursday.

“Hamas will not rule Gaza,” said Gallant in a press briefing before the meeting, “and Israel will not hold a civilian governorship over Gaza.”

The defense establishment and Gallant also do not completely disqualify the Palestinian Authority from playing some role, though the defense minister would prefer to minimize its role or only give it a role if aspects of its policies toward Israel improve.

The plan, however, focused on the integration of existing Palestinian civilian leadership in Gaza into a more substantial local government.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was also expected to brief the cabinet on details of a plan that he presented to US officials last month.

The cabinet meetings, which mark the most substantive and broadest debate yet on plans for Gaza after the war, comes in advance of a visit next week by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Israeli soldiers in a tank hold an Israeli flag near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

After departing the US on Thursday, he is expected to travel to Türkiye; Crete, Greece; Amman, Jordan; Doha, Qatar; Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. No exact schedule was published.

The US and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have been at odds over plans for the day after. The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza and to advance a two-state resolution to the conflict.

Netanyahu has insisted that it must be an entirely new and reformed Palestinian entity. His government also wants to close the crossings from Israel into Gaza, replacing them with a land passage through the Rafah crossing from Egypt and a sea route originating in Cyprus.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “What we want to see achieved long term is a reunited West Bank and Gaza under Palestinian-led governance.” He explained that this is the vision Blinken will advance when talking to Israelis during his visit.

Palestinian Authority's role to be minimized

While The Jerusalem Post previously reported that top defense officials want local Gazan Palestinians to run Gaza once the IDF starts to withdraw, this was only part of the picture, with the remainder of the picture involving the US, the EU, and moderate Sunni allies.

Essentially, the concept of the defense establishment, which includes Gallant, is that eventually, more and more civil administration should be handled by local Gazans without Hamas loyalties themselves, but that this will not be possible all at once.

In some undefined transitional period, the IDF will retain broad security responsibility, including over the borders and with authority to conduct raids, but some hybrid mix of forces provided by the US, European allies, and Arab allies, such as the Saudis, Egypt, the UAE and others will assist with aspects of internal security and administration.

Only once the residents get their bearings, have more stable residences and lives, and appear ready to stand on their own if facing minor challenges from remnants of Hamas and other terror groups would the international conglomerate of countries yield more management to the local groups.

Netanyahu has avoided public debates on these issues and has mostly talked about what he is against: Such as no involvement by the PA.

However, the US, the EU, and the moderate Arab states may not agree to participate and provide funding, which could leave Israel stuck if Jerusalem does not show flexibility.

Further, Israel may be going to elections, in which case officials like Minister Benny Gantz, who appear more open to the PA and global suggested solutions in general, may end up deciding the issue.

It is also unclear how Israel will select Gazans who are truly disconnected from Hamas after the terror group’s 16-year rule, but Gallant is confident that groups can be found or formed.

At the State Department Miler said, “You will see us pushing additional steps on what Gaza should look like at the end of the conflict.”

“We have been working very hard in this building, throughout the administration, and quietly with allies and partners throughout the world on what the day after should look like.”

“Those are going to be some of the toughest conversions, of course, but we are ready to pursue them,” he said.

While Blinken is in Israel, Miller said he will also discuss the importance of increasing the transit and distribution of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including the creation of a deconfliction mechanism for the delivery of that aid.

The State Department added that Blinken will also underscore the importance of protecting Palestinian civilians and ensuring that Palestinians are not “forcibly displaced” from Gaza.

The promotion of a deal to secure the release of the hostages remaining in Gaza is also on his agenda, as is ensuring that the conflict doesn’t widen to include Hezbollah in Lebanon.

At each of his stops, Blinken will also speak about the importance of stopping Houthi attacks against Red Sea shipping routes.