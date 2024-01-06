IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar entered the Hamas tunnels in the heart of Khan Yunis together on Friday with the IDF's Southern Command as well as soldiers from the IDF's 98th division.

Halevi addressed the IDF soldiers and expressed his appreciation for them.

"This is a complicated fight," said the Chief of Staff. "We will make important and good achievements here. And you have a very big advantage over those who are fighting you: there is no place in the entire Gaza Strip that is as strong as you, whether that is personally nor with the equipment, abilities, or training."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar in Khan Yunis (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Further fights in the north

Later, the IAF fighter jets recently attacked two military compounds belonging to Hezbollah. The compounds constituted significant assets for the organization, including one that was used by the terrorist organization's surface-to-air missile unit.

This was shortly after Israeli forces attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, among the targets attacked were infrastructure, a terror squad, a launch position, and an operational headquarters all belonging to the terrorist organization.

During the day, several launches from Lebanese territory towards the areas of Yaftach and Avivib were detected in northern Israel. Also, earlier today, a surface-to-air missile was launched at a remotely manned aircraft of the IAF in Lebanese territory, the vessel was not damaged and continued its mission. The missile did not cross into Israeli territory.