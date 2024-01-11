Israel-Hamas War: 26 indicted in West Bank over Hamas support

Since the Israel-Hamas War began after the October 7 massacres, some 26 indictments have been filed in joint operations by the IDF's Judea and Samaria Division and Israel Police to target Hamas infrastructure in the West Bank.

Two serious indictments were filed by military prosecutors along with a request for an extension of detention pending trial this week. Following intelligence efforts, operational activities, and investigations carried out by the IDF's Judea and Samaria Division, soldiers acted to indict a resident of the village of Hable near Qalqilya.

The first individual concerned was arrested by IDF soldiers on suspicion of intentionally damaging the security barrier preventing the illegal entry of infiltrators into Israel. The suspect was shot in the leg by security forces and caught.

At the conclusion of the investigation, an indictment and a request for detention pending trial were filed by the military prosecution in the Gush Etzion Military Court for offenses of sabotage in a military facility and assistance in leaving a closed military area. Support for Hamas has grown in the West Bank since the October 7 massacres (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, another indictment was filed on Wednesday by the military prosecution following intelligence efforts in which an additional suspect from Hebron was arrested for incitement and support for a terrorist organization.

This is part of ongoing operational activities of the IDF, the Israel Security Service (Shin Bet), and the Israel Police in the Judea and Samaria region. Advertisement

Since the beginning of the war, Israeli security forces have been working to target terrorist infrastructure and arrest wanted individuals. So far, 26 indictments have been filed by the military prosecution following the arrest of suspects by IDF and security forces for incitement to terrorism and support for Hamas. Security forces have also seized hundreds of thousands of shekels and confiscated vehicles.

Hamas support grows in West Bank since Oct. 7

A poll carried out by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) in December found that over 70% of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip supported Hamas's decision to carry out the October 7 massacre, and the vast majority do not believe that Hamas carried out atrocities during the massacre.

The poll found that there were "significant differences" between the attitudes of West Bank residents and Gaza residents. In the West Bank, 82% believed that Hamas' decision to launch the attack was correct, and only 12% said it was incorrect, while in Gaza, 57% said it was correct, and 37% said it was incorrect.

Additionally, while 85% of West Bank Palestinians expressed satisfaction with Hamas' behavior in the war, only 52% of Gazan Palestinians felt the same. In reference to specifically Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, 57% of West Bank residents expressed satisfaction with his role, while 43% of Gazans said the same. Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.