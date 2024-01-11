LIVE: Israel appears at ICJ to defend South Africa genocide charges

The State of Israel is facing accusations at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, blaming it for genocide against Palestinians in its Gaza offensive. The hearings will take place on Thursday and Friday.South Africa and Israel exchanged allegations on the eve of hearings at the top UN court, which will hear South Africa’s claims. The politically charged hearings will deal exclusively with South Africa’s request for emergency measures ordering Israel to suspend its military actions in Gaza while the court hears the merits of the case – a process that could take years.