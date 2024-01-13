The Hostage and Missing Families Forum gathered Saturday morning in Times Square marking 100 days since the hostages were taken on October 7.

On display is a giant hourglass that previously was featured in Tel Aviv. Shani and Yair Moses speaking in front of a giant hourglass in Times Square, January 13, 2023. (credit: Amnon Shemi)

Time is running out

"We came to the heart of New York, one of the most visited places in the world, to call on the entire international community to stop and do everything to free the hostages. We must not convey a message that kidnapping and holding innocent people hostage is an acceptable thing in the world,” Gili Roman, brother of released hostage Yarden Roman-Gat and a relative of hostage Carmel Gat, said, according to a release from the Forum.

Daniel Elgert, whose brother Yitzhak was abducted, said the hourglass was placed in Times Square so that “citizens of the whole world who come to travel here will remember our loved ones in captivity, and that their time is running out."