Gallant storms out of cabinet meeting: Stop disturbing me!

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stormed out of a meeting of the security cabinet on Saturday night after a dispute erupted concerning the participation of aides, Israeli media reported.

The meeting of the cabinet was designated as closed to aides, and Gallant's chief of staff was refused entry. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, however, were allowed to bring in aides. According to reports, Gallant's military secretary was allowed to enter the meeting.

Gallant responded to the refusal with outrage, and an argument broke out. During the argument, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi stated, "Even I didn't keep my aides here," to which Gallant responded, "You forgot that you're also an aide," according to Walla.

During the second part of the cabinet, Gallant returned to the meeting.

Sources close to Gallant told Maariv that Netanyahu brought five aides to the meeting, despite the supposed prohibition on bringing in aides. "The chief of staff of the Defense Ministry and the military secretary are not luxuries, they are an important executive arm in delivering instructions to the ministry and the army." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, holds a security assessment in Tel Aviv. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

'Such a thing has never happened'

According to the sources, the refusal was a direct continuation of earlier such behavior toward Gallant, including the reported prevention of meetings of the heads of the Shin Bet and the Mossad with Gallant. The sources added that such a thing had never happened. Sources close to Netanyahu stated that this was a situation of "just politics."

The heated situation in the cabinet comes as tensions between Netanyahu and Gallant have continued to grow during the war.

Gallant and Netanyahu clashed in March as well when the defense minister warned against the effects of the judicial reform on Israeli society and Netanyahu responded by announcing he would fire Gallant. After massive protests erupted against the decision, Netanyahu froze the decision and backed down from firing the minister.

'Little children is what you all are, and during wartime no less'

Likud MK Tally Gotliv responded to the reported dispute in the security cabinet on Saturday night, posting on X "How can you trust a limited cabinet that behaves like children in kindergarten? Are we supposed to trust the presence of Tzachi Hanegbi more than the defense minister? Isn't there one responsible adult who will call the people to order? Geez, you're managing a war. The defense minister can't enter with his assistant who serves as his right hand??"

"Little children is what you all are, and during wartime no less," added Gotliv.