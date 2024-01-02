Netanyahu in Political Turmoil: Rifts Deepen Within Israeli Leadership

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu faces a new crisis, this time involving his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, and War Cabinet member, as well as one-time political rival, Benny Gantz.

The prime minister is under increasing domestic pressure due to security and intelligence lapses on October 7, the failure to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and international criticism over the escalating Palestinian civilian casualties.

Now, the 74-year-old Netanyahu seems to be engaged in another battle: the struggle to survive politically and preserve his legacy.

The battle to survive

The rift between Netanyahu and his War Cabinet members has deepened daily with the ongoing assault on Gaza. Citing sources, Israeli media on Tuesday reported "significant tensions" escalating between Netanyahu and Gallant.

Gallant and Gantz, the other members of the three-person war cabinet, were notably absent from Netanyahu's press conference on Saturday night. Both reportedly declined an invitation to appear alongside the prime minister. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addresses soldiers near the Lebanese border, December 17, 2023 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Key points of disagreement include the intensity of Israel's war in southern Gaza and the potential role of the Palestinian Authority in governing the coastal enclave after the war.

"I think the answer is simple. Netanyahu understood that Gallant as well as Gantz want to replace him as prime minister when the war is over," Professor Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, told The Media Line.

Gallant and Netanyahu are no strangers to disputes. Netanyahu dismissed Gallant last March for opposing his controversial judicial reform proposal. This action sparked mass protests, leading to the reversal of Gallant's dismissal two weeks later and the suspension of the proposed legislation.

"Netanyahu cannot see anyone, any minister, taking independent steps that might be considered a threat to Netanyahu," Israeli political analyst Eli Nesan told The Media Line.

Netanyahu reportedly excluded Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar from participating in a recent meeting with Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on military operations where he was not personally in attendance, revealing the level of mistrust between them.

Bickering with other politicians is nothing new for Netanyahu, says Haim Chaim-Nachman, a resident of Jerusalem.

“It’s because he has a big ego," Chaim-Nachman explained.

Every week, thousands of Israelis participate in demonstrations in Tel Aviv demanding that the government do more to secure the safe release of the remaining Israeli captives. These protests have recently included calls for an election. Several former prime ministers have also called on Netanyahu to step down.

“I doubt that the government needs extra pressure to try to extract the kidnapped Israelis and it’s quite clear the main goal of the war—to defeat and vanquish Hamas—takes precedence over the issue of the kidnapped," Inbar said.

A dip in the polls

As Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, Netanyahu has weathered many political storms, yet he has seen his popularity plummet. A recent opinion poll reveals a clear trend of diminishing support for Netanyahu, with 70% of Israelis wanting his resignation. However, support for the war remains high and the veteran politician is counting on that to stay in power.

As battles rage in Gaza and the death toll rises, there’s no clear picture of what Israel wants once the dust settles. Meanwhile, Netanyahu finds himself surrounded by people who want to replace him.

“It’s clear that Netanyahu is interested in confronting the Americans because this gives him support in his base. He has to establish himself as a leader of the right in Israel because he’s doing very badly in the polls,” said Jerusalem resident Sami Sockol.

Sockol told The Media Line that with critics accusing Netanyahu of prioritizing his career over the country, the veteran politician is likely desperate to safeguard his legacy.

“Netanyahu has a very personal agenda, and he knows that his days are [numbered] in Israeli politics,” he said.

The battles in Gaza have also highlighted the growing discord with the US administration. Netanyahu's detractors assert that he is prioritizing his self-interest and political career over the country, and for that, they say, he must step down.