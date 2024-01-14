'My son was kidnapped because of him': Hostage's father screams at MK

Yuval Or, whose son Dror was abducted to Gaza, shouted and chased away a Religious Zionist MK who had come to offer support to the hostages' families.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Updated: JANUARY 14, 2024 21:32
People attend 24-hour rally for hostages marking 100 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, on January 14, 2024 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
People attend 24-hour rally for hostages marking 100 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, on January 14, 2024
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

After encountering the MK, Or said, whose son was kidnapped along with his grandchildren Noam and Alma, alongside his daughter-in-law Yonat being murdered on October 7, yelled at Sukkot, "My son is kidnapped because of him, he murdered my daughter-in-law. Get out of here. He is the murderer.

"They are the murderers. Savages, dancing on our blood, he should go away."

Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)



