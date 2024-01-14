'My son was kidnapped because of him': Hostage's father screams at MK

Yuval Or, whose son Dror was abducted to Gaza, shouted and chased away Religious Zionist MK Zvi Sukkot, who came to the 24-hour rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to support the return of the 136 hostages still in the captivity of Hamas.

After encountering the MK, Or said, whose son was kidnapped along with his grandchildren Noam and Alma, alongside his daughter-in-law Yonat being murdered on October 7, yelled at Sukkot, "My son is kidnapped because of him, he murdered my daughter-in-law. Get out of here. He is the murderer.

"They are the murderers. Savages, dancing on our blood, he should go away."

Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)